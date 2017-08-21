the Literary Saloon at the Complete Review

Uwe Johnson's great year-in-the-life novel, Anniversaries, still only exists in a mutilated English translation, but New York Review Books is bringing out the whole grand four-volume work in Damion Searls' translation, beginning in the fall of next year -- and a teaser sampler will apparently be released before that, and at n+1 they have a piece adapted from Searls' introduction to it, The great German New York novel, fifty years later.
With the novel's dated entries beginning exactly fifty years ago it is indeed a good time to revisit the novel -- and it's good to see the Germans doing it up too: publisher Suhrkamp cleverly offers to send subscribers an entry a day for the first month (here), while in the Hamburger Abendblatt Thomas Andre simply challenges: Unwürdige, lest Uwe Johnson !, and in the Frankfurter Allgemeine Zeitung Andreas Bernard offers a longer overview-article, Zurück zum Riverside Drive.
As Searls notes, Anniversaries is a surprisingly timely read -- and, yes, it is one of the great New York City in the late-60s novels (German or otherwise).
US/UK readers will have to be patient a while longer, but this one is worth the wait -- it is one of the truly great post-war German novels.
"It used to be that a book would come in and we'd say, 'Should we review this or not ?'" [editor Pamela] Paul said.
"Now the book comes in and we say, 'Should we cover this or not, and if so, what should that coverage be ?
What is the best way to tell this story, regardless of the medium ?'"
While I understand the benefits of consolidating everything in a single department I am, of course, less enthusiastic about book and author coverage, rather than simple reviewage.
Yes, even I succumb to it frequently here -- but the more we are spared the stories-behind-the-stories, the better.
If you're in the Berkshires in Massachusetts next weekend you can catch me at the Trinity Church parish house in Lenox on Friday, 25 August, at 17:00 (5 PM) -- speaking mainly about writers and translation (and speculating why so many foreign writers also translate, while so few US/UK writers do ...), as well as signing my The Complete Review Guide to Contemporary World Fiction.
Should be fun !