the Literary Saloon at the Complete Review
opinionated commentary on literary matters - from the complete review

The Literary Saloon Archive

11 August 2017

11 August: Rheingau Literatur Preis | Fifteen years of the Literary Saloon


11 August 2017 - Friday

Rheingau Literatur Preis | Fifteen years of the Literary Saloon

       Rheingau Literatur Preis

       They've announced that the 2017 Rheingau Literatur Preis will be awarded (on 24 September) to popular German author Ingo Schulze.
       This is one of these gimmicky prizes that tries to stand out with a little twist to the actual prize -- here both in the amount (€11,111) and the bonus (111 bottles of premium Rheingau riesling). (Hey, it works -- that's why you're reading about this here, now .....)
       Still, as far as gimmicks go, a couple of cases of decent white wine isn't the worst.
       Schulze is quite well-represented in English -- translated by Arno Schmidt-translator John E. Woods, no less -- and though none of his books are under review at the complete review at this time, he did of course rate a mention in my The Complete Review Guide to Contemporary World Fiction. Get your copy of, for example, his novel New Lives at Amazon.com or Amazon.co.uk.

       (Gratuitous observation: it's nice of the Châteaux Hotel Burg Schwarzenstein to throw in some of the prize-money and host the bash, but, damn, that is not a happy mix of architectures classical and new. I realize it's hard to build around Middle Ages stone, but .....)

(Posted by: M.A.Orthofer)    - permanent link -


       Fifteen years of the Literary Saloon

       The complete review -- the site, the review stuff -- has been around since 1999, but this Literary Saloon weblog was a relatively late addition, the first post only coming 11 August 2002.
       Still, that's fifteen years ago today, for those of you keeping track of these anniversaries (and, hey, on the internet fifteen years is several lifetimes -- just look at all the book-blogs that have come and gone in the meantime .....). I'm not really sure how (or why ?) I manage to keep going, but somehow I do, apparently without stop (I don't know the last time I even just skipped a day, but it has been a couple of years). Even in these very slow (literary-news-wise) summer months.
       For those of you still reading along -- many thanks for the continued interest and support !

(Posted by: M.A.Orthofer)    - permanent link -


