Trying to meet all your book preview and review needs.



the complete review - fiction

Island of Point Nemo



by

Jean-Marie Blas de Roblès



general information | review summaries | our review | links | about the author

French title: L'Île du point Némo

Translated by Hannah Chute

- Return to top of the page -

Our Assessment:



B+ : entertainingly spiraling and twisted fiction

See our review for fuller assessment.

Review Summaries Source Rating Date Reviewer Le Figaro . 18/9/2014 Patrick Grainville L'Humanité . 9/10/2014 Muriel Steinmetz L'Obs . 9/10/2014 Claire Julliard

From the Reviews :

"Ce n'est pas un roman psychologique, autobiographique ou documentaire, c'est un Léviathan feuilletonesque et ahurissant à la croisée de Jules Verne, d'Alexandre Dumas, de Conan Doyle, d'Agatha Christie, de Herman Melville, de Daniel Defoe, sans oublier Les Mille et Une Nuits et tant d'autres... (...) Blas de Roblès est un baroque en zigzags auquel sa déontologie interdit le tracé orthogonal. (...) (C)e roman est un hymne au livre, aux mille arborescences de la fiction." - Patrick Grainville, Le Figaro





et tant d'autres... (...) Blas de Roblès est un baroque en zigzags auquel sa déontologie interdit le tracé orthogonal. (...) (C)e roman est un hymne au livre, aux mille arborescences de la fiction." - "L’humour est constant. Littérature populaire, conte de fées (il y a même une Belle au bois dormant !) ou conte philosophique, science-fiction, etc., sont mis à contribution. L’érudition semble perpétuelle, les centres d’intérêt sans fond : anatomie, géographie, sciences exactes, littérature bien sûr." - Muriel Steinmetz, L'Humanité





"C'est extravagant, touffu, délirant. (...) Son livre offre tant de pistes de lecture qu'on l'emporterait bien sur une île déserte, en oubliant derrière soi beaucoup de pauvres petites autofictions." - Claire Julliard, L'Obs

Please note that these ratings solely represent the complete review 's biased interpretation and subjective opinion of the actual reviews and do not claim to accurately reflect or represent the views of the reviewers. Similarly the illustrative quotes chosen here are merely those the complete review subjectively believes represent the tenor and judgment of the review as a whole. We acknowledge (and remind and warn you) that they may, in fact, be entirely unrepresentative of the actual reviews by any other measure.



- Return to top of the page -

The complete review 's Review :

The title of this novel, Island of Point Nemo, should be a contradiction in terms: 'Point Nemo' is an actual (non-)place:

the pretty little name scientific types have given to the 'oceanic pole of inaccessibility,' the point in the ocean that is farthest from land.

The important thing was not even that they purchase the most recent ebooks, but that over and over they buy the possibility of purchasing them.

Before letting Holmes respond, it would be well for us to dispel any misunderstandings about the man. Although he bore the name of the illustrious detective, John Shylock Holmes had inherited nothing from that line besides a questionable sense of humor and a strong confidence in his own expertise.

Everything leads to the conclusion that we are entering for the first time what should be called a 'metaphor.'

Only the practice of reading aloud could keep us all in a single plot, make our dreams uniform.

- M.A.Orthofer, 3 July 2017

- Return to top of the page -

:

See Index of French literature

Other books from Open Letter under review

- Return to top of the page -

About the Author :

French author Jean-Marie Blas de Roblès was born in 1954.

- Return to top of the page -