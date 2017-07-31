the Literary Saloon at the Complete Review

the
1 August 2017

1 August 2017 - Tuesday

       Translation in ... Georgia

       At Agenda.ge Tamar Khurtsia reports on Literature across borders: translating culture to build connections between Georgia and Europe, as Creative Europe support now allows Georgian publishers Agora and Elfi to: "translate, publish, and promote 20 books in two years" -- useful in a market dominated by translations-from-the-English.

(Posted by: M.A.Orthofer)    - permanent link -


       Ós Pressan profile

       At Grapevine Björn Halldórsson writes about The Outsiders: Ós Press Tackles The Icelandic Publishing Industry, profiling nonprofit writing collective Ós Pressan -- who, in their journals: "will accept and publish work in any language, which gives rise to some interesting connotations".

(Posted by: M.A.Orthofer)    - permanent link -


       Used book-selling in ... South Africa

       At VOA Darren Taylor reports that Used Book Sales Boom in S. Africa as Economic Recession Bites -- as, for example:
Dealers across Johannesburg put the number of second hand book stores at about 50, up from about 25 just a few years ago.
       Presumably, a lot of the used-book success comes at the cost of lower new-book sales, so the overall positives for the economy are likely limited. But at least folks are buying books !

(Posted by: M.A.Orthofer)    - permanent link -


       Black Run review

       The most recent addition to the complete review is my review of the first Rocco Schiavone Mystery by Antonio Manzini, Black Run.

       (I've had this lying around for a while but picked it up now because I saw that the follow-up, A Cold Death (published in the US as Adam's Rib, because ... publishers ... ?) is one of the six finalists for this year's CWA International Dagger and, as I've mentioned, three of the other finalists are under review at the complete review, so I was curious.)

(Posted by: M.A.Orthofer)    - permanent link -


