the Literary Saloon at the Complete Review

1 August 2017
Black Run review
1 August 2017
Translation in ... Georgia
At Agenda.ge Tamar Khurtsia reports on Literature across borders: translating culture to build connections between Georgia and Europe, as Creative Europe support now allows Georgian publishers Agora and Elfi to: "translate, publish, and promote 20 books in two years" -- useful in a market dominated by translations-from-the-English.
(Posted by:
M.A.Orthofer)
-
permanent link -
Ós Pressan profile
At Grapevine Björn Halldórsson writes about The Outsiders: Ós Press Tackles The Icelandic Publishing Industry, profiling nonprofit writing collective Ós Pressan -- who, in their journals: "will accept and publish work in any language, which gives rise to some interesting connotations".
(Posted by:
M.A.Orthofer)
-
permanent link -
Used book-selling in ... South Africa
At VOA Darren Taylor reports that Used Book Sales Boom in S. Africa as Economic Recession Bites -- as, for example:
Presumably, a lot of the used-book success comes at the cost of lower new-book sales, so the overall positives for the economy are likely limited.
But at least folks are buying books !
Dealers across Johannesburg put the number of second hand book stores at about 50, up from about 25 just a few years ago.
(Posted by:
M.A.Orthofer)
-
permanent link -
Black Run review
The most recent addition to the is my review of the first complete review Rocco Schiavone Mystery by Antonio Manzini, Black Run.
(I've had this lying around for a while but picked it up now because I saw that the follow-up, A Cold Death (published in the US as Adam's Rib, because ... publishers ... ?) is one of the six finalists for this year's CWA International Dagger and, as I've mentioned, three of the other finalists are under review at the , so I was curious.)
complete review
(Posted by:
M.A.Orthofer)
-
permanent link -
