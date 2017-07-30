

the complete review - fiction

Black Run



by

Antonio Manzini



general information | review summaries | our review | links | about the author

A Rocco Schiavone Mystery

Italian title: Pista nera

Translated by Antony Shugaar

Our Assessment:



B : rough bits, writing/style-wise, but decent police-procedural/series-starter

From the Reviews :

"At last a detective who’s not haunted by personal demons or soaked in booze, a man who may not be entirely honest -- indeed, you could call him corrupt as well as adulterous -- but who glories in his job of solving crimes. (...) The tale is deftly told with sharp, cynical dialogue." - Geoffrey Wansell, Daily Mail





"The ranks of impressive Euro Noir novelists is swelled by the gritty Antonio Manzini, whose Black Run may sport epigraphs from Schiller and Mayakovsky, but underlines its genre credentials with a superstructure of diamond-hard crime writing. (...) In an excellent translation by Antony Shugaar, this is lacerating stuff." - Barry Forshaw, Financial Times





"Todo en Schiavone es peculiar sin ser excéntrico, es complejo sin ser artificioso. (...) Pero Schiavone es grande. Un drama de su pasado le persigue, le nubla el conocimiento, le oscurece el alma. (...) Schiavone se siente sucio cuando investiga, sucio cuando roba, sucio cuando resuelve un caso. Su compleja personalidad, las marcas del pasado, la miseria de la vida no le dejan ser feliz." - Juan Carlos Galindo, El País





"Corrotto e geniale, Rocco Schiavone, un eco di Dudley Smith, L. A. Confidential e dintorni. Ma laureato com’è in Giurisprudenza, essendo dotto o edotto in latino, non mancherà di trovare una sorta di pace nell’etimologia." - Bruno Quaranta, La Stampa





"Black Run is Italian 'crime noir' with humour." - Anna Creer, Sydney Morning Herald

The complete review 's Review :

Black Run introduces Deputy Police Chief Rocco Schiavone, a Roman through and through -- "Everything about Rocco Schiavone was in Rome. And had been for forty-six years" -- who now finds himself in the Dolomites, in cold northern in Italy. He'd been a rising star, before -- for reasons that are only eventually explained -- he was shunted off "with a rapid and silent transfer to Val d'Aosta for disciplinary reasons". He is definitely a fish out of water there -- and even more so at the small resort of Champoluc where he investigates what turns out to be a murder, in a town where everyone knows everyone's business and/or is related.

The gruff and rough Rocco has long been happily married, to Marina, but is first encountered in bed with another woman -- and he definitely has an eye for the ladies. He's brusque and speaks his mind, and plays favorites with his underlings -- showing no respect for the less competent. He's not particularly good at following the letter of the law in his investigations -- though everyone lets him get away with it. As it turns out, he's also a slightly bent copper, not averse to making something on the side, as in diverting a pot shipment with an old buddy of his -- but it's not stuff that involves his actual police duties, which he takes seriously and seems to be pretty good at. Still, he also can't resist occasionally lighting up "a fatty" in his office -- though he doesn't broadcast that. He makes up for all these failings by being a very, very good policeman, with an impressive track record of catching the bad guys.

Of course, Rocco is a troubled soul, but the reasons why -- beyond his transfer, though it certainly has something to do with his abandoning Rome -- are only hinted at for much of the novel; while it's fairly easy to guess what really has him down, it's only really spelled out very late on. Still, as a consequence, as well as from his experiences on the force, one of the lessons he's learnt and passes on to one of his new underlings is:

Never let yourself get sucked in emotionally, Italo. It's a mistake. A big mistake. You lose objectivity and self-control.

Note: I rarely call out other reviews' mistakes/misreadings, but the Daily Mail's -- quoted above, and in the paperback front-matter -- is hard to ignore, since it begins: "At last a detective who’s not haunted by personal demons". For readers looking for relief from such detectives -- look elsewhere: in fact, Rocco is literally haunted by a(n entirely) personal demon, and it's a significant part of what defines the character.

- M.A.Orthofer, 30 July 2017

See Index of Mysteries and Thrillers

See Index of Italian literature

About the Author :

Italian actor and author Antonio Manzini was born in 1964.

