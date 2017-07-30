|
Black Run
Our Assessment:
B : rough bits, writing/style-wise, but decent police-procedural/series-starter
The complete review's Review:
Black Run introduces Deputy Police Chief Rocco Schiavone, a Roman through and through -- "Everything about Rocco Schiavone was in Rome. And had been for forty-six years" -- who now finds himself in the Dolomites, in cold northern in Italy.
He'd been a rising star, before -- for reasons that are only eventually explained -- he was shunted off "with a rapid and silent transfer to Val d'Aosta for disciplinary reasons".
He is definitely a fish out of water there -- and even more so at the small resort of Champoluc where he investigates what turns out to be a murder, in a town where everyone knows everyone's business and/or is related.
Never let yourself get sucked in emotionally, Italo. It's a mistake. A big mistake. You lose objectivity and self-control.The murder being investigated turns out, eventually, to be a fairly straightforward one. A man is run over by a massive snow-grooming snowcat -- shredding him apart, which makes it difficult to first identify him, then to determine the circumstances of his death. But there are enough clues to eventually piece it all together, as Rocco does, in occasionally dramatic fashion, right down to the victim's funeral, where he makes clear who was behind it. Along with his side trip to purloin that marijuana shipment his buddy heard of, Rocco shows himself to be creative and a risk-taker -- but also that he does the right thing. (Typically, if he does something crooked -- taking the marijuana -- it is a more or less harmless drug that's involved; Manzini can't have him hijack a cocaine or heroin shipment; typically, too, there are positives coming out of his illicit actions, Rocco proving himself to be a good guy (and having something to show for it to make the authorities happy too -- a rather hard to believe trifecta of success).)
The novel covers five days and one night, each in a separate chapter -- with Manzini getting into Rocco's mind at or near the end of a few of these, showing him to be a bit of a softy, especially regarding the love of his life, Marina. As it turns out, not everything is quite as it seems -- winning Rocco even more sympathy (from the reader) by the end, when it becomes clear what the cause of -- and how deep -- his personal hurt is.
The sharp attitude and rapid, back and forth -- with Rocco almost invariably gruff or even rude -- doesn't always work, and Manzini struggles some to find the right tone for Rocco, but Black Run is a decent police procedural. Manzini does toy a bit much with readers about what weighs so heavily on Rocco, what he hasn't been able to get over for four years now, but it fits in reasonably well, and Rocco's overall attitude is interesting enough that one is curious about what he gets up to next: Black Run is a fine series-starter.
Note: I rarely call out other reviews' mistakes/misreadings, but the Daily Mail's -- quoted above, and in the paperback front-matter -- is hard to ignore, since it begins: "At last a detective who’s not haunted by personal demons". For readers looking for relief from such detectives -- look elsewhere: in fact, Rocco is literally haunted by a(n entirely) personal demon, and it's a significant part of what defines the character.
- M.A.Orthofer, 30 July 2017
Italian actor and author Antonio Manzini was born in 1964.
