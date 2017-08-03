Trying to meet all your book preview and review needs.



the complete review - fiction

Three Drops of Blood

and a Cloud of Cocaine



by

Quentin Mouron



general information | review summaries | our review | links | about the author

French title: Trois gouttes de sang et un nuage de coke

Translated by W. Donald Wilson

- Return to top of the page -

Our Assessment:



B- : tries too hard

See our review for fuller assessment.

Review Summaries Source Rating Date Reviewer L'Express . 2/7/2016 Delphine Peras Le Temps . 5/6/2015 Lisbeth Koutchoumoff

From the Reviews :

"Plus que l'intrigue (un prétexte), c'est justement la langue, précieuse, somptueuse, complètement décalée de Franck -- et donc de Mouron -- qui fait le sel de ce polar déjanté. Un bel hommage aussi aux freaks chers à feu Harry Crews." - Delphine Perasm L'Express





chers à feu Harry Crews." - "Trois gouttes de sang et un nuage de coke est bien un roman noir, l’intrigue n’est pas le plus important. C’est la figure de Franck qui fait le spectacle, qui crée le malaise, qui marche sur le fil, comédien trop fardé qui met à nu les rouages dans un éclat de rire glaçant. Quentin Mouron joue avec le lecteur. Entre respect des codes et transgressions, on slalome sans cesse. La force des personnages, la force des descriptions sociales aussi (.....) Gonflé, lettré, troublant, Trois gouttes de sang et un nuage de coke se lit d’une traite et dépose sur la mémoire comme un arrière-goût âcre, tenace." - Lisbeth Koutchoumoff, Le Temps

Please note that these ratings solely represent the complete review 's biased interpretation and subjective opinion of the actual reviews and do not claim to accurately reflect or represent the views of the reviewers. Similarly the illustrative quotes chosen here are merely those the complete review subjectively believes represent the tenor and judgment of the review as a whole. We acknowledge (and remind and warn you) that they may, in fact, be entirely unrepresentative of the actual reviews by any other measure.



- Return to top of the page -

The complete review 's Review :

Three Drops of Blood and a Cloud of Cocaine takes place in the Boston suburb of Watertown. It seems an unlikely setting for a French-writing Swiss-Canadian author's novel -- but he does have a mystery author stand-in -- successful author James Ellsor -- explain to the PI Franck:

Look, if you're hoping to please the Boston critics, for instance, you should never set a book in Boston. What jingoists! What chauvinists !

Occasionally, however, he will accept what he calls a "special mission."

Now take this murder: you find it bizarre. Well, you're welcome to think what you like, but you have to admit it's a success: it strikes a jarring note in the silence, and that's something.

[It's an unlikely job title for someone in the Watertown Police Department (there are sheriffs in Massachusetts, but they work in a separate department; Watertown is covered by the Middlesex sheriff's office). But presumably 'sheriff' resonates better with the feel Mouron is going for in his novel -- Franck certainly is a 'wild West' kind of character.]

"Sheriff, let's dance !" he exclaims. "Let's dance ! Dance till we go nuts, till we shatter, pulverise ourselves !

- M.A.Orthofer, 3 August 2017

- Return to top of the page -

:

See Index of Mysteries and Thrillers

See Index of French literature

See Index of Canadian literature

Other books from Bitter Lemon Press

- Return to top of the page -

About the Author :

Swiss-Canadian author Quentin Mouron was born in 1989.

- Return to top of the page -