Trying to meet all your book preview and review needs.



the complete review - fiction

Kingdom Cons



by

Yuri Herrera



general information | review summaries | our review | links | about the author

Spanish title: Trabajos del reino

Originally written as Herrera's MFA thesis at the University of Texas at El Paso, 2003

Translated by Lisa Dillman

- Return to top of the page -

Our Assessment:



B : nicely done

See our review for fuller assessment.

Review Summaries Source Rating Date Reviewer Americas Quarterly . (3)/2017 Anya Ventura NZZ . 4/6/2011 Leopold Federmair New Statesman . 9/7/2017 Yelena Moskovich

From the Reviews :

"What is truth, he asks -- historical, literary, personal -- in a world of lies ? (...) The plot may be predictable, but Kingdom Cons is still an exquisite parable." - Anya Ventura, Americas Quarterly





is still an exquisite parable." - "Sosehr es sich um einen politischen Roman handelt, schafft er eine «andere», eine durch und durch poetische, fast möchte man sagen: märchenhafte Wirklichkeit. (...) Das schmale Buch Yuri Herreras erschöpft sich aber keineswegs im Politischen, es zeigt auf feinsinnige Weise auch die Dynamiken von Freundschaft und Verrat, die unsichere Grenze zwischen Vertrauen und Misstrauen, die Macht erotischer Anziehung. Und es enthält eine Prise von jenem schwarzen Humor, der in der mexikanischen Literatur wie auch im Alltagsleben so tief verwurzelt ist." - Leopold Federmair, Neue Zürcher Zeitung





"Kingdom Cons rises above a mere tale of lost innocence or a drug-land eulogy, specifically because it is the language and not the narrative that powers its subject. Herrera’s writing reinvents its own territory with simultaneous streetwise mischief and canonical splendour. At times a Renaissance quill, at other times a tattooer’s needle, his syntax misbehaves masterfully, and Lisa Dillman proves herself once again exquisitely loyal to his lyrical disobedience with this translation" - Yelena Moskovich, New Statesman

Please note that these ratings solely represent the complete review 's biased interpretation and subjective opinion of the actual reviews and do not claim to accurately reflect or represent the views of the reviewers. Similarly the illustrative quotes chosen here are merely those the complete review subjectively believes represent the tenor and judgment of the review as a whole. We acknowledge (and remind and warn you) that they may, in fact, be entirely unrepresentative of the actual reviews by any other measure.



- Return to top of the page -

The complete review 's Review :

At the beginning of Kingdom Cons the main character, a musician, is introduced by his name, Lobo. In the opening chapter a drunk badgers Lobo to sing, but then only offers a paltry sum for his efforts; the local drug lord in this Mexican border town is present as well and takes care of the situation -- and tells Lobo: "Artist, take your due". Soon Lobo insinuates himself into the drug lord's orbit, assuming a role -- at the cost of his personal identity: he becomes simply 'the Artist'.

The drug lord is indeed the lord of these lands:

He was a King, and around him everything became meaningful. Men gave their lives for him, women gave birth for him; he protected and bestowed, and in the kingdom, through his grace, each and every subject had a preciseplace. But those accompanying this King were more than vassals. This was his Court.

To no courtier did he deny his talents, but the Artist recounted the feats of each man without forgetting who made it all possible. Sure, you're down, because the King allows it. Sure, you're brave, because the King inspires you.

"You don't know jack, do you ?" she said with scorn.

- M.A.Orthofer, 9 August 2017

- Return to top of the page -

:

See Index of Latin and South American literature

- Return to top of the page -

About the Author :

Mexican author Yuri Herrera was born in 1970.

- Return to top of the page -