Kingdom Cons
At the beginning of Kingdom Cons the main character, a musician, is introduced by his name, Lobo.
In the opening chapter a drunk badgers Lobo to sing, but then only offers a paltry sum for his efforts; the local drug lord in this Mexican border town is present as well and takes care of the situation -- and tells Lobo: "Artist, take your due".
Soon Lobo insinuates himself into the drug lord's orbit, assuming a role -- at the cost of his personal identity: he becomes simply 'the Artist'.
He was a King, and around him everything became meaningful. Men gave their lives for him, women gave birth for him; he protected and bestowed, and in the kingdom, through his grace, each and every subject had a preciseplace. But those accompanying this King were more than vassals. This was his Court.Lobo wants to -- and manages -- to become part of it. An accordion-playing master of the corrido, he composes these ballads about many in the Court:
To no courtier did he deny his talents, but the Artist recounted the feats of each man without forgetting who made it all possible. Sure, you're down, because the King allows it. Sure, you're brave, because the King inspires you.Herrera's stylized portrayal of a drug lord and his entourage and enablers, and a culture steeped in the violent drug trade on the American border, is very effective. Bright, even bombastic, this 'Court' and the tales surrounding it seem almost free of time and place -- not much different from historical tales of the Middle Ages, say -- but in fact many markers place it very specifically. As a result, what seems, in many respects, an almost light entertainment also depicts, through this artful veil, very ugly realities.
Like many, the Artist is seduced by this world, and the charismatic, all-powerful King -- but, as the Girl he is drawn to observes:
"You don't know jack, do you ?" she said with scorn.Only at end, when this world has collapsed and he escapes it, does 'the Artist' transform into simple Lobo again.
From its word-playful title in translation to Herrera's often almost fable-like presentation, Kingdom Cons is an effective and nicely-done take on power and violence. Simple but well- and carefully crafted, Herrera uses language and style particularly well; like the world it describes, Kingdom Cons is both pleasingly agreeable and deeply disturbing.
- M.A.Orthofer, 9 August 2017
Mexican author Yuri Herrera was born in 1970.
