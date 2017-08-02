

The Magus



by

John Fowles



Revised edition published in 1977, with a Foreword by the author

B+ : ridiculously over-twisted (and over-heated), but sufficiently compelling

More favorable than not, but no consensus; impressed by the writing/story-telling



" The Magus is a stunner, magnificent in ambition, supple and gorgeous in execution. It fits no neat category; it is at once a pyrotechnical extravaganza, a wild, hilarious charade, a dynamo of suspense and horror, a profoundly serious probing into the nature of moral consciousness, a dizzying, electrifying chase through the labyrinth of the soul, an allegorical romance, a sophisticated account of modern love, a ghost story that will send shivers racing down the spine. Lush, compulsive, richly inventive, eerie, provocative, impossibly theatrical--it is, in spite of itself, convincing. (...) No summary can convey accurately the sense of this extraordinary book. It is not silly, it is fantastical, evocative, imaginative, but it is no self-indulgence. It is original and contemporary; it is intelligent. Most of all, it is great, good, lavish, eerie fun." - Eliot Fremont-Smith, The New York Times





"Pervading the book, there is a brutality not wholly acknowledged by the author; and Nicholas emerges from his elaborate psycho-mythological trial so mutilated that any self-revelation is an experience which he shares uniquely with his creator: the 'reader is left only with the battered husk of a character. Lastly, The Magus has an intellectual vulgarity. It tackles all of psychology, mythology, history, mysticism, art with an idiotic abandon. It is as if Aldous Huxley were loose upon one of Norman Douglas's islands." - Bill Byrom, The Spectator





"The overall effect of these revisions is twofold. The new carpentering of the cache-cache dialogues, with their illusory revelations of personal identity and desire, now gives the central section of the novel all the tightness and excitement of a well-made play." - Richard Holmes, The Times





"The scepticism with which the author endows his hero soon fails to alleviate the sheer ridiculousness of the incidents played out for his benefit. (...) (C)oils tighten, idiocy deepens and exasperation exacerbates while no commonplace curiosa are left unturned (.....) Certainly Mr. Fowles can tell a story and can often write extremely well (.....) Yet in total The Magus is a silly book and an unhealthy one." - Marghanita Laski, Times Literary Supplement

The Magus is narrated by Nicholas Urfe, an Oxford graduate -- even if all he got out of it was: "a third-class degree and a first-class illusion: that I was a poet" -- with no family ties (the parents died in a plane crash) and not much of a plan for the future. It's the early 1950s, and he staggers about a bit, trying his hand at teaching and then settling on a position at a good school on an out-of-the-way Greek island. Before he heads out into that wilderness, he begins a relationship with an Australian girl, Alison. She was more or less engaged to someone else, but is won over by Nicholas -- but neither of them is really set to commit; she takes a job as an airline stewardess and they more or less go their separate ways, with decidedly mixed feelings.

Nicholas quickly settles in on the island, but has very little to say about his teaching duties, or indeed school life generally. The island of Phraxos is boring and isolated -- "It's remote. Let's face it, bloody remote", one of his predecessors had warned him before he set out, and it certainly feels that way -- and Nicholas is rather unhappy and frustrated with life there, in a sort of: "exile from contemporary reality".

Things seem to look up when he stumbles across one of the island's mysteries, the isolated estate of Bourani and its mysterious owner, Maurice Conchis -- who invites young Nicholas into his lair and life. Little does Nicholas know how much contemporary reality will be upended there .....

Conchis' background and circumstances are -- and remain -- mysterious. Apparently English, he was appointed mayor by the occupying Germans during the war, and so there's a whiff of the collaborationist about him -- but the locals don't provide Nicholas with clear answers or explanations. Conchis also doesn't offer clear answers about his life, or much of anything else -- or rather he does, of sorts, but it becomes rather clear that these are stories. Some possibly factual, some, it turns out, obviously not. But Conchis is a compelling character -- well-educated, with a fine collection of art and a refined manner -- and Nicholas easily gets caught up in his web -- certainly far more intriguing than anything else on the island. What he eventually says to another character captures what becomes his general feeling towards Conchis and what he finds himself ensnared in -- and goes for the reader, following him on his heady journey, too:

"I don't believe a word. But go on."

I do not ask you to believe. All I ask you is to pretend to believe. It will be easier.

"There is no place for limits in the meta-theatre."

"Then you shouldn't involve ordinary human beings in it."

"Man, you're holding a lousy pair against a full house. No chance. Compris ?"

I envy you. You have the one thing that matters. You have all your discoveries before you.

What interested him was something else, some syndrome I exhibited, some category I filled. I was not interesting in myself, but only as an example.

- M.A.Orthofer, 2 August 2017

Dell publicity page

Vintage publicity page

Albin Michel publicity page

Anagrama publicity page

See Index of Contemporary British fiction

About the Author :

English author John Fowles lived 1926 to 2005.

