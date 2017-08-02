|
The Magus
The complete review's Review:
The Magus is narrated by Nicholas Urfe, an Oxford graduate -- even if all he got out of it was: "a third-class degree and a first-class illusion: that I was a poet" -- with no family ties (the parents died in a plane crash) and not much of a plan for the future.
It's the early 1950s, and he staggers about a bit, trying his hand at teaching and then settling on a position at a good school on an out-of-the-way Greek island.
Before he heads out into that wilderness, he begins a relationship with an Australian girl, Alison.
She was more or less engaged to someone else, but is won over by Nicholas -- but neither of them is really set to commit; she takes a job as an airline stewardess and they more or less go their separate ways, with decidedly mixed feelings.
"I don't believe a word. But go on."Conchis has an extensive library, but one of the first things he points out to Nicholas is that there's nary a work of fiction to be found on the shelves. He purged his collection in a grand auto-da-fé -- "It took me all day. The sky took their smoke, the earth their ashes" -- and argues: "The novel is no longer an art form", yet he is also fabulator -- and stage director. Initially, Conchis' claim to Nicholas is: "I am psychic", but he sees himself as considerably more -- and acts accordingly. The title suggests his true nature -- "There's a card in the tarot pack called the magus. The magician ... conjuror" -- but even that doesn't quite do him justice; as Nicholas eventually suggests, Conchis wants nothing less than to play at being God.
Conchis stages a reality for Nicholas -- and not only stages it, but has him participate, playing a role. Except that Nicholas doesn't know what role he's playing. He realizes soon enough he's being manipulated -- but he can't imagine to what end or, for that matter, all the ways in which Conchis is toying with him.
It's a bit of a game, too, with Conchis even telling him:
I do not ask you to believe. All I ask you is to pretend to believe. It will be easier.But nothing comes easy here. Nicholas soon sees behind some of Conchis' staging -- but he seems to be meant to see ..... He draws conclusions -- as he is meant to -- but as soon as he thinks he has a grasp on something another rug is pulled out from under him, as almost everything seems to be drawn into question.
There's a girl on the scene, too -- eventually brought to the fore -- but her identity, even her very nature remains unclear. Actress ? Fragile, damaged -- and possibly dangerous -- schizophrenic ? Another fly in Conchis' web, as she sometimes claims ? Nicholas knows what he wants to believe -- yet Conchis always seems to have a new twist for him.
Then there's Alison, who hasn't completely let go either. And she too becomes part of whatever Conchis is orchestrating -- with Nicholas (and the reader) wondering just how far Conchis' reach extends, and how elaborate his game is. (Very, very elaborate, certainly.)
Conchis boasts of his grand design and execution (still without letting on what it might all be about) -- "He talks a lot about experimental situations. About the behavior patterns of people faced with situations they don't understand" -- and in turn Nicholas vents some of his frustration:
"There is no place for limits in the meta-theatre."Nicholas is puppet and test subject -- and not Conchis' first. He's also in way, way over his head, even once he (thinks) he's gotten a glimpse behind the scenes; as someone tells (or reminds) him:
"Man, you're holding a lousy pair against a full house. No chance. Compris ?"But Nicholas doesn't want to admit Conchis has been getting the better of him all this time -- even as the time continues long past when the game seems it should have come to some sort of conclusion.
Early on, Conchis tells Nicholas:
I envy you. You have the one thing that matters. You have all your discoveries before you.Nicholas is at least sharp enough to recognize that Conchis' interest is not personal:
What interested him was something else, some syndrome I exhibited, some category I filled. I was not interesting in myself, but only as an example.Indeed, Nicholas recognizes he is being used -- just not quite how, or to what end. Or if, indeed, there even is an end -- because one of Fowles' successes in The Magus is how he keeps twisting the plot yet another turn. Conchis tells his own backstory to Nicholas, at considerable length -- including some of the horrific events on the island during the German occupation -- but, as Nicholas comes to learn, even the basics aren't always what they seem. Conchis isn't exactly a fraud, but clearly he is also rarely whatever he claims to be, or have been. Nicholas learns not to trust what Conchis says -- anything he does say is probably: "just another of his fifty-seven variations of red herring", as another character suggests -- yet there are certain things he wants to believe, and certain things he has to, if he doesn't want his entire conception of the reality around him to collapse.
The Magus is a very elaborate game -- and succeeds in part because of it's ridiculous over-elaborateness. Just when you think there can't be another twist, Nicholas' life is upended yet again. Much of this is truly ridiculous -- but compelling for all that.
Fowles tells a good story, too, even beyond the toying with Nicholas: Conchis is a fascinating character, in all the different stages Nicholas regards him at, and the back- and side-stories of various characters are often very good and well-told. There are stretches when things don't seem to be going anywhere interesting, but Fowles eventually twists things up shockingly enough.
The Magus is a decidedly odd novel -- an experiment with a character; an experiment in fiction; a different sort of coming of age and finding one's place story -- but has its bizarre appeal.
- M.A.Orthofer, 2 August 2017
English author John Fowles lived 1926 to 2005.
