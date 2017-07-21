the Literary Saloon at the Complete Review

the
21 July 2017

21 July: Children's literature in ... Tamil | Aslı Erdoğan Q & A | Banipal Prize for Arabic Literary Translation | The Adventures of John Blake review


21 July 2017 - Friday

Children's literature in ... Tamil | Aslı Erdoğan Q & A
Banipal Prize for Arabic Literary Translation
The Adventures of John Blake review

       Children's literature in ... Tamil

       In The Hindu Suganthy Krishnamachari wonders Whither children's literature in Tamil ? -- as apparently the 'dull present' can't compare with a 'happy past' .....

(Posted by: M.A.Orthofer)    - permanent link -


       Aslı Erdoğan Q & A

       At Deutsche Welle Ceyda Nurtsch has a Q & A with one of the many writers jailed in the recent government crackdown, The City in Crimson Cloak-author Aslı Erdoğan.
       Now free, she notes: "my soul is still in prison".

(Posted by: M.A.Orthofer)    - permanent link -


       Banipal Prize for Arabic Literary Translation

       As every literary prize should -- so that you know what titles are actually being considered/in the running, the Saif Ghobash Banipal Prize for Arabic Literary Translation admirably lists all the entries for each year's prize -- so also now this year.
       Disappointingly, only one of these titles is under review at the complete review -- The Queue by Basma Abdel Aziz, translated by Elisabeth Jaquette.
       A shortlist will be announced in December, and the winner will be announced mid-January 2018.

(Posted by: M.A.Orthofer)    - permanent link -


       The Adventures of John Blake review

       The most recent addition to the complete review is my review of Philip Pullman's first foray into 'graphic' (novel) fiction, with illustrator Fred Fordham, The Adventures of John Blake: Mystery of the Ghost Ship.

       This was reviewed -- enthusiastically -- in The New York Times Book Review and even the Times Literary Supplement. I was less impressed .....

(Posted by: M.A.Orthofer)    - permanent link -


