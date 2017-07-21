the Literary Saloon at the Complete Review

At Deutsche Welle Ceyda Nurtsch has a Q & A with one of the many writers jailed in the recent government crackdown, The City in Crimson Cloak-author Aslı Erdoğan.
Now free, she notes: "my soul is still in prison".
As every literary prize should -- so that you know what titles are actually being considered/in the running, the Saif Ghobash Banipal Prize for Arabic Literary Translation admirably lists all the entries for each year's prize -- so also now this year.
Disappointingly, only one of these titles is under review at the complete review -- The Queue by Basma Abdel Aziz, translated by Elisabeth Jaquette.
A shortlist will be announced in December, and the winner will be announced mid-January 2018.
The most recent addition to the complete review is my review of Philip Pullman's first foray into 'graphic' (novel) fiction, with illustrator Fred Fordham, The Adventures of John Blake: Mystery of the Ghost Ship.
This was reviewed -- enthusiastically -- in The New York Times Book Review and even the Times Literary Supplement.
I was less impressed .....