The Transparent Labyrinth
The two-part novella The Transparent Labyrinth quickly gets to the crux of the plot, a life-changing experience for Okada and a woman he only met a few hours earlier.
The book opens with them, and ten other people: "crouching, naked, in a high-ceilinged room painted black".
Nothing changed in Okada's life after returning to Japan.But, of course, what happened to him in Budapest continues to haunt him -- as does the memory of Misa.
Misa did not return to Japan with him, but she does eventually reënter his life -- suggesting also the possibility of them perhaps being able to put their shared experience behind them. But Hirano doesn't make it quite so simple, adding another twist to the story: Okada never really got to know Misa very well in Budapest -- and it turns out there's a bit more to who she is than he originally realized.
The labyrinth of the title is one Okada imagines himself in -- an invisible one that he is navigating on his own and has been since Budapest. In Hungary he had visited the underground labyrinth of the Buda Castle; already then, after he emerged, he:
strolled around aimlessly, as if the city were a continuation of the labyrinth.He sees it continuing still. The events of the night and the next morning leave him trapped in his own transparent labyrinth -- with only, he eventually realizes, Misa as a possible companion or guide out. Which, given the circumstances, is hardly straightforward either.
The Transparent Labyrinth is an agreeably unsettling story, of an ordinary man forced -- briefly -- into an extraordinary situation before being thrust back into his everyday life. The nature of the woman who he is so drawn to complicates any possibility of change or transcendence -- but at least he is more clearly aware of his situation by the end. Hirano plays this all out quite well, from the decadent feel of old Budapest to contemporary Japanese anomie, making for an effective little tale.
Note: The Transparent Labyrinth is one of the volumes in Strangers Press' Keshiki-series of chapbooks, and, like all the volumes in the series, quite beautifully produced.
- M.A.Orthofer, 26 July 2017
Japanese author Hirano Keiichirō (平野啓一郎) was born in 1975.
