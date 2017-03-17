

The Transparent Labyrinth



by

Hirano Keiichirō



Japanese title: 透明な迷宮

Translated by Kerim Yasar

With a Foreword by John Freeman

A volume in the Strangers Press Keshiki-series

Our Assessment:



B : nice little twisted tale

The complete review 's Review :

The two-part novella The Transparent Labyrinth quickly gets to the crux of the plot, a life-changing experience for Okada and a woman he only met a few hours earlier. The book opens with them, and ten other people: "crouching, naked, in a high-ceilinged room painted black".

They are in what is apparently a private home -- a seven-storey one -- in Budapest. Everything is luxurious, and the evening had started with: "a dinner reception, where Okada and Misa spent a relaxing hour" -- but then they were brought to this room, where they are now expected to perform for the man who is apparently the master of the house. What he wants them to perform are sexual acts.

Only then does the story reveal a bit more about Okada, and how he got himself into this situation. He is in Budapest on business, and on his last night in town he met a Japanese woman at a local café. This is Misa, who is there with an Italian woman, Federica, with whom she is involved in a relationship of sorts. Misa has been traveling in Europe for several months now -- but it doesn't take much for Okada to convince her to fly home with him the next day. But Federica doesn't take the possible parting well -- and leads them to the party that culminates in the novella's opening scene.

The situation Okada, Misa, and the anonymous others find themselves in is certainly threatening -- compliance is forced on them -- but the terms the master of the house sets readily allow all to return to their normal lives the next day. Though, unsurprisingly, it doesn't prove all that easy in other ways, after the debasing experience Okada and Misa are put through.

The second part of the story is set in Japan, after Okada returned, as planned. It opens with the claim:

Nothing changed in Okada's life after returning to Japan.

strolled around aimlessly, as if the city were a continuation of the labyrinth.

Note: The Transparent Labyrinth is one of the volumes in Strangers Press' Keshiki-series of chapbooks, and, like all the volumes in the series, quite beautifully produced.

- M.A.Orthofer, 26 July 2017

About the Author :

Japanese author Hirano Keiichirō (平野啓一郎) was born in 1975.

