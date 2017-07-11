the
Literary Saloon

the literary
weblog at the
complete review

the weblog

about the saloon

support the site

archive

cr
crQ
crF

RSS

Twitter

the Literary Saloon on Kindle

to e-mail us:

literary weblogs:

  Books, Inq.
  BookRiot
  Con/Reading
  Critical Mass
  GalleyCat
  Guardian Books
  Jacket Copy
  The Millions
  MobyLives
  NewPages Weblog
  Omnivoracious
  Page-Turner
  PowellsBooks.Blog
  Three Percent
  Typographical Era

  Moleskine
  Papeles perdidos
  Perlentaucher
  Rép. des livres

  Arts & Letters Daily
  Arts Beat/Books
  Bookdwarf
  Brandywine Books
  Buzzwords
  Collected Miscell.
  Light Reading
  The Millions
  The Page
  ReadySteady Blog
  The Rumpus
  Two Words
  Waggish
  wood s lot

  See also: links page





saloon statistics

the Literary Saloon at the Complete Review
opinionated commentary on literary matters - from the complete review

The Literary Saloon Archive

11 July 2017

11 July: Indian book village | Conversations with Vladimir Nabokov review


go to weblog

return to main archive


11 July 2017 - Tuesday

Indian book village | Conversations with Vladimir Nabokov review

       Indian book village

       This got some coverage in May, when it opened, and at Scroll.in Nupur D'Souza follows up, finding Maharashtra's books village seems like a good idea -- but what do its residents think of the project ?
       The town is Bhilar -- a small town located between two hill stations -- and it is the first 'पुस्तकांचे गाव' ('book village') in India.
       Apparently: "modelled along the lines of Hay on Wye", it seems way different:
The Rajya Marathi Vikas Sanstha chose 25 locations around the village as homes for the new books. The selection criteria were simple: the homes should have enough space for both books and furniture, be located at a convenient distance from the main road and that the home's residents should be willing to join the enterprise as caretakers of the books.
       Yes, most of these book-spaces have apparently been set up in private homes.

       I do like how the official logo in this otherwise-known-for-its-strawberries town covers all the local bases:

Book Village logo

(Posted by: M.A.Orthofer)    - permanent link -


       Conversations with Vladimir Nabokov review

       The most recent addition to the complete review is my review of Conversations with Vladimir Nabokov, edited by Robert Golla, a recent volume in the University Press of Mississippi's admirable (and extensive) 'Conversations with ....' series.

       (I do find it amusing that the one other volume in the series Golla edited is Conversations with Michael Crichton .....)

(Posted by: M.A.Orthofer)    - permanent link -


previous entries (1 - 10 July 2017)

archive index

- return to top of the page -

© 2017 the complete review

the Complete Review
Main | the New | the Best | the Rest | Review Index | Links