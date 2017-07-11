the Literary Saloon at the Complete Review

the
11 July 2017
11 July:
Indian book village |
Conversations with Vladimir Nabokov review
11 July 2017
- Tuesday
Indian book village |
Conversations with Vladimir Nabokov review
Indian book village
This got some coverage in May, when it opened, and at Scroll.in Nupur D'Souza follows up, finding Maharashtra's books village seems like a good idea -- but what do its residents think of the project ?
The town is Bhilar -- a small town located between two hill stations -- and it is the first 'पुस्तकांचे गाव' ('book village') in India.
Apparently: "modelled along the lines of Hay on Wye", it seems way different:
Yes, most of these book-spaces have apparently been set up in private homes.
The
Rajya Marathi Vikas Sanstha chose 25 locations around the village as homes for the new books.
The selection criteria were simple: the homes should have enough space for both books and furniture, be located at a convenient distance from the main road and that the home's residents should be willing to join the enterprise as caretakers of the books.
I do like how the official logo in this otherwise-known-for-its-strawberries town covers all the local bases:
(Posted by:
M.A.Orthofer)
-
permanent link -
Conversations with Vladimir Nabokov review
The most recent addition to the is my review of complete review Conversations with Vladimir Nabokov, edited by Robert Golla, a recent volume in the University Press of Mississippi's admirable (and extensive) 'Conversations with ....' series.
(I do find it amusing that the one other volume in the series Golla edited is Conversations with Michael Crichton .....)
(Posted by:
M.A.Orthofer)
-
permanent link -
