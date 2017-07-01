the Literary Saloon at the Complete Review

They have an amazing list -- the University of Chicago Press distribution page page might make for an easier overview of what's coming, and what's available -- and quite a few of their titles are under review at the complete review; indeed, I just got to another one a couple of days ago.
In The Globe and Mail Mark Medley wonders -- at considerably length -- Will the world get fired up about CanLit ?
With Canada the 'guest of honour' at the Frankfurt Book Fair 2020 and the upcoming 141st issue of Granta a Canada-special -- nothing up yet at the official site, but you can pre-order your copy at Amazon.com or Amazon.co.uk -- there's more attention to be had, and maybe it's Canada's time to shine.
In the US, US authors obviously still overshadow most CanLit -- though some authors (Atwood and Munro, among others) are obviously huge -- and French-Canadian literature is almost entirely unknown.
It would be great if that would change .....
But maybe (apparently ?) CanLit is too: "literary upmarket" ?
(Sigh.)