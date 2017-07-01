the Literary Saloon at the Complete Review

the
1 July 2017

1 July: Seagull Books profile | CanLit heydays ?


1 July 2017 - Saturday

Seagull Books profile | CanLit heydays ?

       Seagull Books profile

       At Quartz India Maria Thomas profiles the remarkable Seagull Books, explaining that A tiny Indian publisher is translating hidden gems of world literature for global readers.
       As far as leading publishers of works in English translation go, they're right up there with Dalkey Archive Press quality/quantity-wise (AmazonCrossing leads quantity-wise, and you can debate quality across several publishers, but as far as the combination goes, Dalkey and Seagull definitely stand out).

       They have an amazing list -- the University of Chicago Press distribution page page might make for an easier overview of what's coming, and what's available -- and quite a few of their titles are under review at the complete review; indeed, I just got to another one a couple of days ago.

       CanLit heydays ?

       In The Globe and Mail Mark Medley wonders -- at considerably length -- Will the world get fired up about CanLit ?
       With Canada the 'guest of honour' at the Frankfurt Book Fair 2020 and the upcoming 141st issue of Granta a Canada-special -- nothing up yet at the official site, but you can pre-order your copy at Amazon.com or Amazon.co.uk -- there's more attention to be had, and maybe it's Canada's time to shine.
       In the US, US authors obviously still overshadow most CanLit -- though some authors (Atwood and Munro, among others) are obviously huge -- and French-Canadian literature is almost entirely unknown. It would be great if that would change .....
       But maybe (apparently ?) CanLit is too: "literary upmarket" ? (Sigh.)

