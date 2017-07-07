Trying to meet all your book preview and review needs.



the complete review - fiction

The Zoo



by

Christopher Wilson



general information | our review | links | about the author

Title: The Zoo Author: Christopher Wilson Genre: Novel Written: 2017 Length: 230 pages Availability: The Zoo - US The Zoo - UK The Zoo - Canada

- Return to top of the page -

Our Assessment:



B+ : Stalin's final days creatively reimagined

See our review for fuller assessment.

The complete review 's Review :

The Zoo is narrated by damaged twelve-year-old Yuri Romanovich Zipit, the son of a professor of veterinary sciences attached to 'The Kapital Zoo' -- the Moscow Zoo. (His mother, a doctor, has been absent from the household since he was five.) Yuri has been in some accidents, which really did a number on him; as he explains:

I am damaged. But only in my body. And mind. Not my spirit, which is strong and unbroken.

I attract confessions. Strongly. From all directions.

I only have to show my face in public and total strangers form an orderly line, like a kvass queue, to spill their secrets into my ears.

You see it all. Yet you understand nothing.

- M.A.Orthofer, 7 July 2017

- Return to top of the page -

:

Faber publicity page

- Return to top of the page -

About the Author :

English author Chris Wilson was born November 18, 1949 in London. He received his Ph.D. from the London School of Economics. He has worked as a research psychologist and was lecturer at Goldsmiths' College, University of London. He is the author of a number of novels, including Baa, Fou, and Gallimauf's Gospel.

- Return to top of the page -