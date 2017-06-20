the Literary Saloon at the Complete Review

the
The
Literary Saloon
21 June 2017
21 June:
Georg-Büchner-Preis | HKW Internationaler Literaturpreis |
The Dying Detective review
21 June 2017
- Wednesday
Georg-Büchner-Preis | HKW Internationaler Literaturpreis
The Dying Detective review
Georg-Büchner-Preis
The Georg-Büchner-Preis is the leading German author-prize, and they've announced that this year's prize will go (on 28 October) to poet Jan Wagner (not to be confused with mystery-writer Jan Costin Wagner ...); see also the Deutsche Welle report, Top German literature prize goes to poet Jan Wagner.
His Self-Portrait with a Swarm of Bees recently came out from Arc; see their publicity page, or get your copy at Amazon.com or Amazon.co.uk.
(Posted by:
M.A.Orthofer)
-
permanent link -
HKW Internationaler Literaturpreis
They've announced that the German translation of Tram 83, by Fiston Mwanza Mujila, has won this year's HKW Internationaler Literaturpreis -- pretty much the German Man Booker International Prize, for the best translation into German; see also Sabine Peschel's Deutsche Welle report, International Literature Award goes to Fiston Mwanza Mujila's 'Tram 83'.
The author will get €20,000; translators Katharina Meyer and Lena Müller will share €15,000.
(Posted by:
M.A.Orthofer)
-
permanent link -
The Dying Detective review
The most recent addition to the is my review of Leif GW Persson's complete review The Dying Detective, now also out in the US.
(Posted by:
M.A.Orthofer)
-
permanent link -
