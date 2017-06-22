Trying to meet all your book preview and review needs.



the complete review - fiction

Losing is What Matters



by

Manuel Pérez Subirana



Spanish title: Lo importante es perder

Translated by Allen Young

Our Assessment:



B : well-written life-turning-point novel

Review Summaries Source Rating Date Reviewer El País . 28/6/2003 Francisco Solano

From the Reviews :

"Con pulso sostenido, trenza hábilmente los lances etílicos -- la visita al burdel, con el mareo trasladado a la sintaxis, es magnífica -- con una grávida capacidad de reflexión, donde entrevera humor, filosofía práctica y adaptación a la derrota." - Francisco Solano, El País

The complete review 's Review :

At thirty-three Carlos Mestres Ruiz, the narrator of Losing is What Matters, is a bit young to be going through a mid-life crisis, but that is essentially what is chronicled in this novel. He's puttering along comfortably enough, living with a woman in a long-term relationship and working, reasonably successfully, as a lawyer in small firm -- and then suddenly he's not: out of the blue Elisenda dumps him and clears her things out of the apartment they've shared for more than three years.

It's a shock, and it hits him hard. Suddenly completely at sea, he looks for a hold in the past: he gets in touch with a former university friend whom he had lost touch with, Alberto Cisnerroso -- an indifferent student (and ultimately drop-out) who came from a wealthy family and offered, back in those days, a glimpse of an entirely different, carefree way of living:

a way of life that I myself had, of course, at one point judged misguided, but which now struck me as the only true and authentic way to live.

I was set on recovering my past. I wanted to reconnect with the boy who lived in that town years ago, and i had the feeling that if I succeeded, if I managed to rekindle inside me some of the happiness the town had given me as a child, I could face the future with renewed strength.

- M.A.Orthofer, 22 June 2017

About the Author :

Spanish author Manuel Pérez Subirana was born in 1971.

