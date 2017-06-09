the Literary Saloon at the Complete Review

|
11 June 2017
11 June:
Sofia Translation Forum | The Great Passage review
11 June 2017
- Sunday
Sofia Translation Forum | The Great Passage review
Sofia Translation Forum
At bnr they report that the recently held Sofia Translation Forum addresses literary exchange between the Balkans and the Arab world -- and how great is it to see that there's active work in this area.
Gotta love the official site and name -- Translation Collider ! -- and would love to see more of this kind of support and exchange.
(Posted by:
M.A.Orthofer)
The Great Passage review
The most recent addition to the complete review is my review of Miura Shion's The Great Passage.
This just came out from AmazonCrossing -- and the 125 reviews on Amazon suggest it's attracting some attention (though apparently not from reviewers elsewhere ...).
The translation is by Juliet Winters Carpenter -- whose translation of Mizumura Minae's Inheritance from Mother also just came out (that from Other Press; it's reviewed in today's The New York Times Book Review).
(Posted by:
M.A.Orthofer)
