the Literary Saloon at the Complete Review
opinionated commentary on literary matters - from the complete review

The Literary Saloon Archive

11 June 2017

11 June: Sofia Translation Forum | The Great Passage review


11 June 2017 - Sunday

Sofia Translation Forum | The Great Passage review

       Sofia Translation Forum

       At bnr they report that the recently held Sofia Translation Forum addresses literary exchange between the Balkans and the Arab world -- and how great is it to see that there's active work in this area.
       Gotta love the official site and name -- Translation Collider ! -- and would love to see more of this kind of support and exchange.

(Posted by: M.A.Orthofer)    - permanent link -


       The Great Passage review

       The most recent addition to the complete review is my review of Miura Shion's The Great Passage.

       This just came out from AmazonCrossing -- and the 125 reviews on Amazon suggest it's attracting some attention (though apparently not from reviewers elsewhere ...).
       The translation is by Juliet Winters Carpenter -- whose translation of Mizumura Minae's Inheritance from Mother also just came out (that from Other Press; it's reviewed in today's The New York Times Book Review).

(Posted by: M.A.Orthofer)    - permanent link -


