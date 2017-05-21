the
Literary Saloon

the literary
weblog at the
complete review

the weblog

about the saloon

support the site

archive

cr
crQ
crF

RSS

Twitter

the Literary Saloon on Kindle

to e-mail us:

literary weblogs:

  Books, Inq.
  BookRiot
  Con/Reading
  Critical Mass
  GalleyCat
  Guardian Books
  Jacket Copy
  The Millions
  MobyLives
  NewPages Weblog
  Omnivoracious
  Page-Turner
  PowellsBooks.Blog
  Three Percent
  Typographical Era

  Moleskine
  Papeles perdidos
  Perlentaucher
  Rép. des livres

  Arts & Letters Daily
  Arts Beat/Books
  Bookdwarf
  Brandywine Books
  Buzzwords
  Collected Miscell.
  Light Reading
  The Millions
  The Page
  ReadySteady Blog
  The Rumpus
  Two Words
  Waggish
  wood s lot

  See also: links page





saloon statistics

the Literary Saloon at the Complete Review
opinionated commentary on literary matters - from the complete review

The Literary Saloon Archive

21 May 2017

21 May: Rein Raud Q & A | Prizes: Etisalat Prize for Literature | Wolfson History Prize


go to weblog

return to main archive


21 May 2017 - Sunday

Rein Raud Q & A
Prizes: Etisalat Prize for Literature | Wolfson History Prize

       Rein Raud Q & A

       At her The Book Binder's Daughter weblog Melissa Beck has a Q & A, May You Live in Interesting Times: My Interview with Estonian Author Rein Raud.

       I haven't seen his The Death of the Perfect Sentence yet (though I hope to, eventually), but both The Brother and The Reconstruction are under review at the complete review, and he's certainly an interesting author.

(Posted by: M.A.Orthofer)    - permanent link -


       Prize: Etisalat Prize for Literature

       They've announced the winner of the 2016 Etisalat Prize for Literature (though not yet at that official site, as I write this ...), a prize for a first work of fiction by an African author, with a payout of £15,000. The prize went to And After Many Days, by Jowhor Ile; see, for example, the ... tweet.

       The book has been available in the US for a while -- it was even reviewed in The New York Times Book Review --; get your copy at Amazon.com or Amazon.co.uk.

(Posted by: M.A.Orthofer)    - permanent link -


       Prize: Wolfson History Prize

       They announced the winner of the 2017 Wolfson History Prize last week. The £40,000 prize "for excellence in accessible and scholarly history" went to Meetings with Remarkable Manuscripts, by Christopher de Hamel.

       See also the Allen Lane publicity page; it's only due out in October in the US -- pre-order your copy at Amazon.com -- but is readily available in the UK; get your copy at Amazon.co.uk.

(Posted by: M.A.Orthofer)    - permanent link -


previous entries (11 - 20 May 2017)

archive index

- return to top of the page -

© 2017 the complete review

the Complete Review
Main | the New | the Best | the Rest | Review Index | Links