the Literary Saloon at the Complete Review

I haven't seen his The Death of the Perfect Sentence yet (though I hope to, eventually), but both The Brother and The Reconstruction are under review at the complete review, and he's certainly an interesting author.
They've announced the winner of the 2016 Etisalat Prize for Literature (though not yet at that official site, as I write this ...), a prize for a first work of fiction by an African author, with a payout of £15,000.
The prize went to And After Many Days, by Jowhor Ile
The book has been available in the US for a while -- it was even reviewed in The New York Times Book Review
They announced the winner of the 2017 Wolfson History Prize last week.
The £40,000 prize "for excellence in accessible and scholarly history" went to Meetings with Remarkable Manuscripts, by Christopher de Hamel.
See also the Allen Lane publicity page; it's only due out in October in the US but is readily available in the UK