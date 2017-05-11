the
Literary Saloon

the literary
weblog at the
complete review

the weblog

about the saloon

support the site

archive

cr
crQ
crF

RSS

Twitter

the Literary Saloon on Kindle

to e-mail us:

literary weblogs:

  Books, Inq.
  BookRiot
  Con/Reading
  Critical Mass
  GalleyCat
  Guardian Books
  Jacket Copy
  The Millions
  MobyLives
  NewPages Weblog
  Omnivoracious
  Page-Turner
  PowellsBooks.Blog
  Three Percent
  Typographical Era

  Moleskine
  Papeles perdidos
  Perlentaucher
  Rép. des livres

  Arts & Letters Daily
  Arts Beat/Books
  Bookdwarf
  Brandywine Books
  Buzzwords
  Collected Miscell.
  Light Reading
  The Millions
  The Page
  ReadySteady Blog
  The Rumpus
  Two Words
  Waggish
  wood s lot

  See also: links page





saloon statistics

the Literary Saloon at the Complete Review
opinionated commentary on literary matters - from the complete review

The Literary Saloon Archive

11 May 2017

11 May: Victor Martinovich Q & A | New issue of World Literature Today


go to weblog

return to main archive


11 May 2017 - Thursday

Victor Martinovich Q & A | New issue of World Literature Today

       Victor Martinovich Q & A

       At Deutsche Welle Tatsiana Weinmann has a Q & A with Paranoia-author Victor Martinovich, 'More arbitrary arrests than ever before': Why there's no reason for optimism in Belarus.
       Interestingly, he says:
What turns writers into enemies in Russia and Belarus is their interviews -- not their books. What I say in the public is what counts for the authorities.
       And he explains why, other than Paranoia, his books have not been banned:
One month after Paranoia had been banned, a review [$] was published in the New York Review of Books. That convinced the leaders in Belarus that in the 21st century, it is not possible to prevent the spreading of a text by outlawing it. The more emphatically something is forbidden, the more popular and influential it becomes.
       Martinovich is currently writer in residence at the Literaturhaus Zürich.

(Posted by: M.A.Orthofer)    - permanent link -


       New issue of World Literature Today

       The May-August double issue of World Literature Today is now available, with some content freely accessible online. The focus is: 'New Native Writing'.
       And, of course, as with every issue: particularly recommended are the book reviews.

(Posted by: M.A.Orthofer)    - permanent link -


previous entries (1 - 10 May 2017)

archive index

- return to top of the page -

© 2017 the complete review

the Complete Review
Main | the New | the Best | the Rest | Review Index | Links