the Literary Saloon at the Complete Review

What turns writers into enemies in Russia and Belarus is their interviews -- not their books.
What I say in the public is what counts for the authorities.
And he explains why, other than Paranoia, his books have not been banned:
One month after Paranoia had been banned, a review [$] was published in the New York Review of Books.
That convinced the leaders in Belarus that in the 21st century, it is not possible to prevent the spreading of a text by outlawing it. The more emphatically something is forbidden, the more popular and influential it becomes.
