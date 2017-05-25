

the complete review - fiction

Bear



by

Marian Engel



general information | review summaries | our review | links | about the author

Title: Bear Author: Marian Engel Genre: Novel Written: 1976 Length: 122 pages Availability: Bear - US Bear - UK Bear - Canada Bear - India Ours - France Bär - Deutschland L'Orso - Italia Oso - España

- Return to top of the page -

Our Assessment:



A : lovely, well-balanced work

See our review for fuller assessment.

Review Summaries Source Rating Date Reviewer National Post A+ 8/12/2014 Emily M. Keeler The NY Times Book Rev. A 15/8/1976 Doris Grumbach El País A 27/5/2015 Alberto Manguel TLS . 1/4/1977 Jane Miller Die Zeit . 18/11/1988 Michael Querbach

Review Consensus :



Very impressed



From the Reviews :

"The reason Bear is the greatest Canadian novel of all time is not because I, a 27-year-old woman with a piss poor sense of the boundaries between work and life, found it relatable. Bear is great because of what it manages to do through language in its meagre 115 pages. Engel’s prose turns swiftly from the comic to lyric and back again" - Emily M. Keeler , National Post





is the greatest Canadian novel of all time is not because I, a 27-year-old woman with a piss poor sense of the boundaries between work and life, found it relatable. is great because of what it manages to do through language in its meagre 115 pages. Engel’s prose turns swiftly from the comic to lyric and back again" - "(S)pare, wry and altogether extraordinary (.....) Odd ? Oh, yes. (...) It is futile in precis or paraphrase to attempt to capture the persuasive power of Marian Engel's fiction. (...) What we have here is clean and simple, implicative and sonorous, illuminated by an artist's imaginative power." - Doris Grumbach, The New York Times Book Review





"Sin lugar a dudas, Oso es una obra maestra de la literatura canadiense, y también de la literatura erótica universal." - Alberto Manguel, El País





es una obra maestra de la literatura canadiense, y también de la literatura erótica universal." - "The novel is a parable, of course, but it persuades through the details of the place and the feelings it inspires. Marian Engel writes with a fine lucidity of mysteries perceived and not glorified." - Jane Miller, Times Literary Supplement.





"Die eigenwillige und eigentümliche Geschichte eines aufregenden, lehrreichen Scheiterns." - Michael Querbach, Die Zeit

Please note that these ratings solely represent the complete review 's biased interpretation and subjective opinion of the actual reviews and do not claim to accurately reflect or represent the views of the reviewers. Similarly the illustrative quotes chosen here are merely those the complete review subjectively believes represent the tenor and judgment of the review as a whole. We acknowledge (and remind and warn you) that they may, in fact, be entirely unrepresentative of the actual reviews by any other measure.



- Return to top of the page -

The complete review 's Review :

Bear is essentially a (transforming) summer-in-the-life novel. Canadian librarian Lou works at the Historical Institute, and when the legal wranglings about the disposition of an estate are finally over she is charged with assessing what exactly the Institute has inherited, and how it might be utilized. A Colonel Jocelyn Cary had left an estate, Pennarth, on Cary's Island, to the Institute, and it was said to contain: "a large library of materials relevant to early settlement in the area".

Lou packs her things and travels to the island in mid-May, to inspect and inventory the property, and she winds up staying through the entire summer (and rather longer than she strictly needs to). A local, Homer Campbell, is her contact person, familiar with the property and helpful with what she needs to get by -- including some supplies. Her home for the summer is both old-fashioned elegant and rustic, with neither central heating nor electricity. The library includes a few valuable pieces, but on the whole is relatively unexceptional. And there's also a bear, kept on a chain -- "It's there, and it belongs to the place", Homer explains. Yes: "There had always, it seemed, been a bear".

Lou likes her situation:

Without giving up her work (which she loved), she was deposited in one of the great houses of the province, at the beginning of the summer season and in one of the great resort areas. She was somewhat isolated, but she had always loved her loneliness. And the idea of the bear struck her as joyfully Elizabethan and exotic.

What the Institute needed was not a nice house, or a collection of zoological curiosa but material to fill in the history of settlement in the region.

And like no human being she had ever known it persevered in her pleasure. When she came, she whimpered, and the bear licked away her tears.

- M.A.Orthofer, 25 May 2017

- Return to top of the page -

:

Marian Engel at Women Writing and Reading in Canada from 1950

See Index of Canadian literature

See Index of Erotic, Pornographic, and Sex-related books

- Return to top of the page -

About the Author :

Canadian author Marian Engel lived 1933 to 1985

- Return to top of the page -