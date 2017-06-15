Trying to meet all your book preview and review needs.



the complete review - fiction

Suite for Barbara Loden



by

Nathalie Léger



French title: Supplément à la vie de Barbara Loden

Translated by Natasha Lehrer and Cécile Menon

Our Assessment:



B+ : nicely done life/work study

From the Reviews :

"(A) little gem by Nathalie Léger" - Christine Smallwood, Harper's





" Supplément à la vie de Barbara Loden remet en perspective la décision d' écrire , de choisir un mot plutôt qu'un autre -- un profil, une silhouette, une anecdote. (...) La belle prose simple et fragmentée de Nathalie Léger laisse très finement passer cet inachèvement. Dans la douceur de son montage et dans le rythme parfait de ses brèves séquences. Saisissant." - Nils C. Ahl, Le Monde





remet en perspective la décision d' écrire , de choisir un mot plutôt qu'un autre -- un profil, une silhouette, une anecdote. (...) La belle prose simple et fragmentée de Nathalie Léger laisse très finement passer cet inachèvement. Dans la douceur de son montage et dans le rythme parfait de ses brèves séquences. Saisissant." - "Here, now, is a remarkable new book that does everything -- biography, criticism, film history, memoir, and even fiction, all at once, all out in front. (...) In her combination of the conversational and the incantatory, the fragmentary and the infinite, Léger captures something of Duras’s own tones and moods, yet her approach to Loden and her appreciation of Wanda are entirely her own." - Richard Brody, The New Yorker





are entirely her own." - "Ce récit dense et bref est construit à la façon d'un puzzle dont les pièces sont patiemment réunies. (...) Ce beau livre est presque un livre d'amitié. C'est donc un livre rare." - Bernard Géniès, Nouvel Observateur

The complete review 's Review :

The US edition of Suite for Barbara Loden comes with the familiar publishing-disclaimer:

This book is a work of fiction. Names, characters, places, and incidents are either products of the author's imagination or are used fictitiously.

It seemed simple enough. All I had to do was write a short entry for a film encyclopedia. "No need to put your heart and soul into it," the editor had said on the phone.

(S)he pieces herself together as a person through Wanda. "I used to be like her. I had no identity of my own. I just became whatever I thought people wanted me to become."

- M.A.Orthofer, 15 June 2017

About the Author :

French author Nathalie Léger was born in 1960.

