

the complete review - travel / personal history

Salki



by

Wojciech Nowicki



general information | review summaries | our review | links | about the author

Title: Salki Author: Wojciech Nowicki Genre: Non-fiction Written: 2013 (Eng. 2017) Length: 228 pages Original in: Polish Availability: Salki - US Salki - UK Salki - Canada

Polish title: Salki

Translated by Jan Pytalski

- Return to top of the page -

Our Assessment:



B : fine variation on the personal travelogue, especially in its depiction of a musty eastern Europe

See our review for fuller assessment.

Review Summaries Source Rating Date Reviewer Polityka . 7/5/2013 Olga Byrska Wyborcza . 23/4/2013 Tomasz Fiałkowski

From the Reviews :

"Te oderwane, jak mogłoby się wydawać, od części wspomnieniowo-rozliczającej partie Salek ściśle przynależą do narracji: w niej wszystko dzieje się naraz, nie istnieją przyszłość i przeszłość, a jedynie ciągi pojęciowe, skojarzeniowe, które wzajemnie się uzupełniają. W tym sensie książka Nowickiego przypomina Pierścienie Saturna Sebalda, nie ustępując dziełu niemieckiego pisarza pod względem stylu oraz konstrukcji." - Olga Byrska, Polityka





ściśle przynależą do narracji: w niej wszystko dzieje się naraz, nie istnieją przyszłość i przeszłość, a jedynie ciągi pojęciowe, skojarzeniowe, które wzajemnie się uzupełniają. W tym sensie książka Nowickiego przypomina Sebalda, nie ustępując dziełu niemieckiego pisarza pod względem stylu oraz konstrukcji." - "Salki to późny, ale świetny debiut prozatorski. (...) Salki zachwycają frazą i swobodą językową. Wpisany jest w nie zresztą jako jeden z wielu misternie przeplatających się i nawracających wątków traktat o języku." - Tomasz Fiałkowski, Wyborcza

Please note that these ratings solely represent the complete review 's biased interpretation and subjective opinion of the actual reviews and do not claim to accurately reflect or represent the views of the reviewers. Similarly the illustrative quotes chosen here are merely those the complete review subjectively believes represent the tenor and judgment of the review as a whole. We acknowledge (and remind and warn you) that they may, in fact, be entirely unrepresentative of the actual reviews by any other measure.



- Return to top of the page -

The complete review 's Review :

Salki is a sort of travelogue, though author Wojciech Nowicki's spin on the genre is very much his own. Nominally, it is narrated by a reisefieberish Nowicki, stuck in his too-short bed -- "why did they make it so small, what kind of punishment is this ?" he complains -- on the morning of his departure from a writers residency in Swedish Gotland (the Baltic Centre for Writers and Translators). But the short (sub-)chapters range far and wide -- usually physically ranging (he's travelling), but in all sorts of varieties of circumstances. From memories of childhood trips to, fairly late, a more detailed description of his stay at BCWT in Gotland, Nowicki gets around a great deal -- including, often, tangling with (largely family) history.

Nowicki does occasionally move beyond Central and Eastern Europe -- there are mentions of visits to India and Paris, for example -- but it's the (eastern) European heartland that is his favored haunting ground -- in no small part, no doubt, because it is so haunted, by history and memory. Beginning with his birthplace, Opole, he repeatedly points to places that have had their identities changed by historic circumstances. There's the oppression and brutality of changing regimes, truly subjugating local populations. And while geography is immovable, borders aren't; so, for example, his hometown used to be -- until the end of the Second World War --, a German city, Oppeln, and before that it had been Bohemian, and Polish, too (and even as a German city had a sizable Polish minority population). Similarly, he's drawn to Ukraine, with its changing borders and Habsburg, Nazi, and Soviet pasts, all leaving their (often dark) impressions.

History has also been smashed to smithereens in many of these places:

And in the city I come from there's almost no history left, just a few sandstone tombs and one tower. The rest was either destroyed, flooded, or the wood rotted and didn't last

I found La Tour's painting by accident; it wasn't as much a painting as it was a black, cracked, and convex rectangle barely recognizable at that point. I couldn't leave. La Tour's nocturne was covered with an extra layer of patina. [...] The La Tour in the Lviv National Gallery perfectly resembles the history of the city that stores it.

Salki are the rooms in an attic

I was expecting some conclusions, results, some knowledge, anything, but certainly not for the travels themselves to be the outcome.

- M.A.Orthofer, 13 June 2017

- Return to top of the page -

:

See Index of Travel-related books

See Index of Literary Essays

Other books from Open Letter under review

- Return to top of the page -

About the Author :

Polish writer Wojciech Nowicki was born in 1968.

- Return to top of the page -