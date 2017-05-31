the Literary Saloon at the Complete Review

One of the annoying things about UK literary prizes is that they tend to have sponsor names -- and, sponsors being fickle, those often change.
Sure, US prizes have their issues, and arguably 'Pulitzer', 'National Book' Award, and even the 'National Book Critics Circle' Awards are all sponsor-named (though given that the latter doesn't pay out anything ... well ...), but at least there's stability to the names.
Meanwhile, in the UK, it's almost impossible to keep track of what is what.
So kudos to the prize-formerly-known-as-the-Orange-Prize for finding a new arrangement, and opting for the simple (and hopefully permanent) 'Women's Prize for Fiction'.
Yes, in the press release, Women's Prize for Fiction Announces New Sponsorship Model for 2018 they still shill shamelessly for the current sponsor, but at least in future years there's hope that we can simply ignore them in references to the prize.
(Though, of course, thanks for the support and cash ....)
First off: very cool that they have a bookstore in Amman, Jordan -- Mahall al-Maa -- that is open twenty-four hours a day.
Where are our 24/7 bookstores ?
But apparently they ran into some difficulties for a while -- but Bianca Britton at CNN now reports that Jordan's 24-hour literary labyrinth saved from closure.
Which is good news, of course -- but the article is worth checking out just for the bookstore pictures.