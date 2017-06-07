|
Our Assessment:
B+ : low key and meandering, but an enjoyable state-of-the-nation satire
From the Reviews:
The complete review's Review:
Number 11 is a (recent-)state-of-the-(English-)nation novel, touching -- lightly but sharply -- on a wide range of modern conditions, from rising economic inequality to the state of academia and the media to the role of social media.
The five-part novel ranges widely in its stories -- connected by some of the characters and unifying threads and themes, but presented more as distinct scenes-from-the-lives than a single-story-whole.
Sequels which are not really sequels. Sequels where the relationship to the original is oblique, slippery.This also describes the relation of Number 11 to Coe's own What a Carve Up ! -- shades and shadows of the Winshaw family the most prominent of the overlaps between the two novels. (What a Carve Up !'s Michael Owen's book, The Winshaw Legacy, also finds a small place in Number 11 -- a character having found a copy at a charity shop.)
Coe's mix of the self- and generally-referential is found even in the title: Number 11 is, in fact, Coe's eleventh published novel. 'Number 11' also echoes throughout the novel, in different forms. For British readers, it obviously calls first to mind 11 Downing Street, the official residence of the Chancellor of the Exchequer -- essentially the Secretary of the Treasury (in American terms) -- i.e. the British government's money- and economy-man. This and most of the 'number 11s' in the book generally appear incidentally -- as a bus line, a storage unit, a sub-basement level, or a house at the end of the appealingly named 'Needless Alley' -- but are one of the nicely used means of unifying the novel.
The most prominent character is Rachel, first introduced as a six-year-old, then briefly popping up in the first person in the (ominous) present-day, revealing that she is trying to gather the past in a piece of writing, then going: "back to the very beginning", the summer of 2003, when she was ten and staying with her grandparents, along with Alison, a classmate she bonds with that summer. The body of David Kelly, the UN weapons inspector who died an apparent suicide, was discovered nearby, marking a kind of end of a British innocence: the war in Iraq would never be seen quite the same way after that. Young Rachel only partially realizes that, but it is a definitive transition point in the life of the nation, and marks Rachel as well.
The five parts of the novel each have a different focus. Some of the episodes are relatively low-key -- such as Rachel and Alison's childhood summer adventures -- but all manage to effectively use changing British conditions in the background. There are nice darker undercurrents throughout, too; Number 11 isn't quite a horror novel -- though it leans lightly on the genre -- but there's a fair bit of unsettling suspense, too.
Other characters and story-lines include Alison's mother, a one-time one-hit wonder struggling to get by, who seems to get a second chance when there's an opportunity to fill in on a reality show. It does not go well, of course: the 'reality' in the show is predictably edited and manipulated. Rachel's Oxford tutor, Laura attracts the attention of the college Master, Lord Lucrum, when he hears the paper she is working on deals with, in part, the monetary quantification of emotion -- he perks up at the thought of: "Commodifying fear". Eventually, it is a path Laura follows, giving up old-school academia and becoming a member of an: "Institute for Quality Valuation".
Rachel becomes a tutor for a ridiculously rich family, giving her a glimpse of how the one per cent live. Originally she's hired to teach the ultra-privileged son to come across as not quite so entitled -- an attitude now more frowned upon by the Oxford interviewers who will decide whether he gets a place; his father wants him -- at least for the purposes of the admissions interview -- to: "be able to open his mouth without sounding as though he thinks he owns the world and everything in it". Once that's accomplished, Rachel gets to stay on and tutor the younger twin sisters, allowing her to continue to see -- and to some extent participate in -- the lifestyles of the ridiculously super-rich, presented quite as ridiculously (yet largely plausibly ...) as one might expect. A nice touch: the race to the bottom in the London homes of these folk: wih no space to expand upward or outward, the only way to make grander living quarters is to add sub-levels. The family Rachel works for is going for eleven .....
Mysterious disappearances, an up-and-coming young detective whose philosophy is that: "To solve an English crime, committed by an English criminal, one must contemplate the condition of England itself", and a variety of other characters and circumstances nicely fill out the slightly baggy novel. Coe does well with the comic and absurd -- and the slightly supernatural tinge works well too -- and there are only occasional mis-hits. Rachel and Alison's longtime breakup -- triggered by a Snapchat snafu, but implausibly not rectified by Alison's refusal to give Rachel even the smallest second hearing -- in particular is annoying. As is the too easily (if way too late) arrived-at promise:
"So shall we never, ever do that again ?"(Otherwise, however, Coe has good fun with the role of social media, including the viewer-reactions to Alison's mother's reality-show appearances.)
A bit low-key and loose -- it's not a tightly-knit novel, straying rather far and wide, in characters and events -- Number 11 is good fun and certainly enjoyable reading. Coe isn't too aggressive with his satire, but he scores a lot of -- admittedly often easy -- points, and it does make for a fine state-of-the-nation novel.
- M.A.Orthofer, 7 June 2017
Born in 1961, Jonathan Coe attended Cambridge and Warwick universities. He is the author of several novels.
