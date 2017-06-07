Trying to meet all your book preview and review needs.



Number 11



by

Jonathan Coe



Not quite a sequel to What a Carve Up ! (also: The Winshaw Legacy)

B+ : low key and meandering, but an enjoyable state-of-the-nation satire

"The novel is intricately plotted, though initially the reader has to take it on trust that its stories will eventually interlock. So wide is Coe’s canvas, and so lavish his hand, that in its five disparate sections prominent and intriguing figures all but vanish, to reappear only briefly later on. (...) A richly enjoyable, densely textured and thought-provoking entertainment" - Suzi Feay, Financial Times





"Angry, bleak, preoccupied with establishing occult power connections to the extent that it would easily earn its place on a shelf of "paranoid fiction", Number 11 is undoubtedly a political novel. It is also an interrogation of the purposes and efficacy of humour in exposing society’s ills, and a spoof on horror B-movies" - Alex Clark, The Guardian





"(A) perfunctory patchwork of grievances against regimes from Blair to Cameron." - Robert Epstein, Independent on Sunday





"Coe hasn’t lost his ability to paint a bitingly dark portrait of society and he has moved with the times. (...) Sometimes, Coe falls prey to exposition. Characters tell tales to each other that might have been dramatised. Yet his storytellers are compelling: the novel has flaws but it catches you and won’t let go, like that sticky spider’s web." - Erica Wagner, New Statesman





"I yearned for Coe to show more self-confidence. (...) Coe’s postmodern back-covering would destroy the books of lesser writers. Fortunately, his many virtues make his work indestructible. No modern novelist is better at charting the precariousness of middle-class life." - Nick Cohen, The Observer





" Number 11 is a bitter satire on unquiet Britain: a country where food banks have become common, libraries are becoming extinct, sadistic reality TV shows dominate the media and the craze for basement conversions is literally undermining London. (...) Number 11 is not a simple sequel to What a Carve Up ! It deepens and affirms Coe’s reputation as the best English satirical novelist of our times." - Ruth Scurr, The Spectator





"In its conjectures, self-doubt and formal game-playing Number 11 is avowedly postmodern, yet it clings to realist ideas about common ground and the virtue of the ordinary. Similarly, it is nostalgic for the past while critical of our failure to move beyond it. (...) There are ways in which Coe's novel resembles Kundera's essayistic fiction, sharing an understanding of the novel tradition as one of rationalism springing from sceptical laughter. As a writer of the Left, Coe also harbours some of the same anxiety about stories put in service (a reaction to Stalinist thinking on art), rather than ones that multiply meaning." - Kate Webb, Times Literary Supplement

Number 11 is a (recent-)state-of-the-(English-)nation novel, touching -- lightly but sharply -- on a wide range of modern conditions, from rising economic inequality to the state of academia and the media to the role of social media. The five-part novel ranges widely in its stories -- connected by some of the characters and unifying threads and themes, but presented more as distinct scenes-from-the-lives than a single-story-whole.

One of the characters finds a reference to an old film, What a Whopper (a: "Lame British comedy"), wondering whether it is a sequel to the 1961 film What a Carve Up ! -- which, of course, inspired Coe's own novel, What a Carve Up ! (published in the US as The Winshaw Legacy). The connection between What a Whopper and What a Carve Up ! (both real films) is more or less limited to two actors appearing in both, leading to the notation:

Sequels which are not really sequels. Sequels where the relationship to the original is oblique, slippery.

"So shall we never, ever do that again ?"

"Do what ?"

"Use social media, when we could be talking to each other."

- M.A.Orthofer, 7 June 2017

Alfred A. Knopf publicity page

Penguin publicity page

Gallimard publicity page

Feltrinelli publicity page

Anagrama publicity page

Profile in The Telegraph

The complete review 's Jonathan Coe page

's Jonathan Coe page Official site

See Index of Contemporary British fiction at the complete review

About the Author :

Born in 1961, Jonathan Coe attended Cambridge and Warwick universities. He is the author of several novels.

