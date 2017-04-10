Trying to meet all your book preview and review needs.



the complete review - fiction

The Parthenon Bomber



by

Christos Chrissopoulos



general information | review summaries | our review | links | about the author

Greek title: Ο βομβιστής του Παρθενώνα

Translated by John Cullen

- Return to top of the page -

Our Assessment:



B : small but quite effective

See our review for fuller assessment.

Review Summaries Source Rating Date Reviewer Publishers Weekly . 10/4/2017 .

From the Reviews :

"The novella’s multiple voices are too often indistinguishable from one another, but the overall effect is nonetheless haunting. The compiled dossier aims to impose order on the spectacular display of symbolic violence and its chaotic aftermath, an order which the dossier’s elliptical, dreamlike contents consistently explode." - Publishers Weekly

Please note that these ratings solely represent the complete review 's biased interpretation and subjective opinion of the actual reviews and do not claim to accurately reflect or represent the views of the reviewers. Similarly the illustrative quotes chosen here are merely those the complete review subjectively believes represent the tenor and judgment of the review as a whole. We acknowledge (and remind and warn you) that they may, in fact, be entirely unrepresentative of the actual reviews by any other measure.



- Return to top of the page -

The complete review 's Review :

The Parthenon Bomber is a slim novella, presented essentially as a documentary work, collecting what amounts to evidentiary material (indeed, one one-page chapter is titled 'Evidentiary Material' and consists entirely of a list of several pieces of such material); even the last chapter, titled: 'Moral' is arguably essentially informational, a four-paragraph summing up of the essential events. One chapter -- 'The Photograph' -- consists solely of said photograph, several consist of written records of material in other media: a transcript of a sound-recording which includes descriptions of the ambient noise, hesitations, and pauses; the description of what is apparently a video recording of a monologue or interview (there's an: "interlocutor, who's on the left, off camera and invisible to the viewer").

The central event in the story is, unsurprisingly: a man blows up the Parthenon in Athens. (The Acropolis is the entire citadel, or hilltop complex; the Parthenon is the familiar dominating temple.) Identified only as Ch.K. the opening chapter is a 'probable monologue' by Ch.K. explaining his actions -- 'probable' because this is only one of several versions of a transcript of his confession; a note at the end of the chapter explains:

Several versions of this text are in circulation. None of them has been confirmed as authentic.

- M.A.Orthofer, 4 June 2017

- Return to top of the page -

:

Christos Chryssopoulos at the Iris Literary Agency

See Index of Greek literature

- Return to top of the page -

About the Author :

Greek author Christos Chrissopoulos (Χρήστος Χρυσόπουλος; Christos Chryssopoulos) was born in 1968.

- Return to top of the page -