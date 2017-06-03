Trying to meet all your book preview and review needs.



the complete review - fiction

How to Tie Your Shoes



by

Nikola Petković



general information | review summaries | our review | about the author

Croatian title: Kako svezati cipele

Translated by the author

Our Assessment:



B : solid reckoning-with-the-father novel

See our review for fuller assessment.

Review Summaries Source Rating Date Reviewer E-Novine . 18/6/2011 Vladimir Arsenić

From the Reviews :

"Podeljen u tri celine, što je i tipografski naglašeno: tok bolesti, terminalna faza i smrt, te post mortem, roman u stvari pripoveda priču o odrastanju o sticanju vlastitog, uvek problematičnog identiteta. (...) Roman Nikole Petkovića kratak je i efektan. Napisan je u rafalnoj paljbi sažetih poglavlja koja čitaoca ne opterećuju. (...) U mnogo čemu roman Kako svezati cipele podseća na Vudija Alena. (...) Kako svezati cipele je simpatičan roman, nevelik po obimu, ali po načinu na koji pristupa uvek zanimljivoj, moglo bi se reći arhetipskoj, temi značajan i zanimljiv." - Vladimir Arsenić, E-Novine

The complete review 's Review :

The three-part How to Tie Your Shoes is a (clearly autobiographical) novel of a son -- now in his mid-forties -- dealing with his father's terminal illness and consequent death. The two had a complicated relationship, the father abandoning the family when Niko was young boy, and periods of estrangement continuing also in adulthood. Unrepentantly old-school, the father is also a relic of the old country, the Yugoslavia that has long crumbled into smaller, testier pieces; typically, the father's origins-story changes -- remaining recognizably Yugoslav, but shifting depending on the localized circumstances (which were long very uncomfortable -- with Niko avoiding them by going to study and teach in the US).

In this, as in so many respects, the father changes his story according to circumstances or feeling -- certain of himself, and indifferent to the opinion of others (but irritated that others don't see it his way; he's a very my-way-or-the-highway kind of guy):

He changed his stories so often that no one in their right mind could bother to follow them, much less to verify their content. To him, they were all true.

Will I miss my father once he dies ? I don't know.

See, here in the Balkans, when a man takes your woman away from you, regardless of whether he does it just to screw her or to marry her, it's a disaster. Not only does wife snatching strip you of your macho pride, but it also makes your dick shrink by at least two centimeters. And I'm talking here about an irreversible process.

Language is a cock-sucking son of a bitch, an asshole ... plain crap, a coward that hides behind its own imagined objectivity. And the way it gains that objectivity is via precision. On its way to precision it doesn't follow the route of poetry, no, it goes for the route of lies.

- M.A.Orthofer, 3 June 2017

:

About the Author :

Croatian author Nikola Petković was born in 1962.

