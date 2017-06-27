Trying to meet all your book preview and review needs.



the complete review - fiction

Blumenberg



by

Sibylle Lewitscharoff



general information | review summaries | our review | about the author

Title: Blumenberg Author: Sibylle Lewitscharoff Genre: Novel Written: 2011 (Eng. 2017) Length: 217 pages Original in: German Availability: Blumenberg - US Blumenberg - UK Blumenberg - Canada Blumenberg - France Blumenberg - Deutschland Blumenberg - Italia Blumenberg - España

Germn title: Blumenberg

Translated by Wieland Hoban

Our Assessment:



B+ : unusual but quite fascinating

See our review for fuller assessment.

Review Summaries Source Rating Date Reviewer FAZ . 8/10/2011 Patrick Bahners NZZ . 13/9/2011 Uwe Justus Wenzel Die Zeit . 8/9/2011 Ijoma Mangold

From the Reviews :

"Sibylle Lewitscharoffs Blumenberg ist ein königliches Lesevergnügen, weil es im Kontext der Romanwirklichkeit absolut glaubwürdig ist, dass in der Studierstube eines an die Einsamkeit gewöhnten Philosophen eines Nachts ein Löwe erscheint. (...) Der Roman Blumenberg ist erstaunlich kurz. Die emblematische Absicht stiftet perspektivische Einheit im Reichtum der biographischen und sozialhistorischen Details." - Patrick Bahners, Frankfurter Allgemeine Zeitung





ist ein königliches Lesevergnügen, weil es im Kontext der Romanwirklichkeit absolut glaubwürdig ist, dass in der Studierstube eines an die Einsamkeit gewöhnten Philosophen eines Nachts ein Löwe erscheint. (...) Der Roman ist erstaunlich kurz. Die emblematische Absicht stiftet perspektivische Einheit im Reichtum der biographischen und sozialhistorischen Details." - "Ist Blumenberg nun getröstet, ist er – erlöst? Auch der Leser weiss es nicht; er weiss nur, dass er selbst es war – solange er diese märchenhafte Heiligenvita las." - Uwe Justus Wenzel, Neue Zürcher Zeitung





"Blumenberg ist ein stolzes Buch, weil es ablehnt, sich in die Karten schauen zu lassen. Es hält sich bedeckt, was seine Mission, Absicht oder Botschaft sein könnte. (...) Am Ende handelt dieser Roman mehr als von Blumenberg von Sibylle Lewitscharoffs Versuch, die Literatur als ein Medium metaphysischer Fragen auszutesten. Sie benutzt die Figur Blumenbergs, um zu erkunden, wie wir unter den Bedingungen des Rationalismus mit jenen Bedrängnissen umgehen, die der bloßen Empirie nicht zugänglich sind." - Ijoma Mangold, Die Zeit

The complete review 's Review :

The Blumenberg of the title is indeed German philosopher Hans Blumenberg (1920-1996) -- biographically and otherwise clearly recognizable as such. Still, Blumenberg is nowhere near traditional fictionalized biography, as is clear from its opening scene, in 1982, the Münster professor looking up from his work in his study to find a lion there. It is a creature that remains a presence for most of the rest of his life -- "One even gets used to something as extraordinary as a lion, he thought contently" soon enough --, unseen by (almost all) others, but entirely real to him. At his death there's a: "trace of lion's smell in the room", and some: "short, dull, yellowish hairs that could hardly have come from a human head" (but no one really notices either).

How real is the lion ? Real enough. Blumenberg accepts -- and welcomes -- his presence, and rationalizes:

The lion has come to me because I am the last philosopher who can appreciate it.

The lion did not function as Wittgenstein had believed. 'If a lion could speak, we would not understand it.' Blumenberg certainly understood it. The lion acted as a confidence generator that lightly smoothed down the hairs of protest that kept standing up in Blumenberg's thought.

The lion helped establish clarity and trust, in the small personal things as well as the larger ones.

Everything that happened in Her Lover (Belle du Seigneur) by Albert Cohen was about her, with Blumenberg in tow.

- M.A.Orthofer, 27 June 2017

About the Author :

German author Sibylle Lewitscharoff was born in 1954.

