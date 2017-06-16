

ME



by

Hoshino Tomoyuki



Title: ME Author: Hoshino Tomoyuki Genre: Novel Written: 2010 (Eng. 2017) Length: 239 pages Original in: Japanese Availability: ME - US ME - UK ME - Canada

Japanese title: 俺俺

Translated by Charles De Wolf

With an Afterword by Ōe Kenzaburō

Made into a film in 2013, It's Me, It's Me, directed by Miki Satoshi

Our Assessment:



B : creatively twisted fiction about identity

See our review for fuller assessment.

Review Summaries Source Rating Date Reviewer Wall St. Journal . 16/6/2017 Sam Sacks

The complete review 's Review :

The so-called I-novel, the popular Japanese form of personally-focused fiction, is taken to absolute extremes in ME -- as the bold (in the original) 俺 (a casual 'me') and capitalized (in the English translation) 'ME' already suggest.

The springboard for this examination of personal identity comes from Hitoshi Nagano, the narrator of the story, a sales clerk at Megaton -- a: "volume sales electrical appliance store" -- walking off with someone else's phone after lunch at the local McDonald's, an almost accidental theft he goes through largely because he can -- and the man annoys him. He looks over the guy's e-mails and considers sending one in his name, and then, when the owner's mother calls, decides to answer the phone, passing himself off as the phone's owner, Daiki Hiyama. She seems convinced she's speaking with her actual son and he decides to see how far he can push things, pretending he's in financial straits and getting 'Mother' -- Daiki's -- to wire him a significant amount of cash -- ¥900,000. He realizes that he could be pretty easily caught -- after all, he gives his real bank information, so the money trail leads right to him -- but takes the money, ditches the phone, and hopes for the best.

His spontaneous plan doesn't so much unravel as take a completely different and entirely surreal turn, with Mother -- yes, Daiki's mother -- showing up at his place -- not to accuse him of theft or deception, but fully convinced that Hitoshi is, in fact, her son Daiki, and immediately treating him as such. In her eyes, Hitoshi is in fact and without question Daiki -- baffling Hitoshi, who, after all, doesn't resemble the Daiki he stole the phone from.

Hitoshi's confusion about the state of affairs -- indeed, the state of the world -- only gets worse when he visits his own home, where his mother no longer recognizes him and where another man identifying as Hitoshi is playing his role. The other Hitoshi pretends not to understand what is going on and the real one is chased away -- but the impersonating one agrees to meet up with the real one, and explains the situation: just as Hitoshi is seen by Mother to be Daiki so the fake Hitoshi is taken to be the real one by Hitoshi's family. What's more, there's another one of them, a student, also claiming to be the 'real' Hitoshi -- and the fake Hitoshi worries that his place too will be usurped by this student:

Ever since the damned kid showed up, I've been constantly thinking that one of these days I'll come home from work and Mother will tell me that she doesn't know me, point to that same kid coming out of my room, and say that he's her son. And there'd be nothing weird about it. Age and appearances aside, there's no real difference between him and me.

I had been imagining that I was an expert camera salesman. In reality, I was nonexistent, belonging nowhere, for without Yasokichi there was no Megaton.

Hitoshi gulped more of his drink. "I've never felt so carefree with others in all my life," he said.

"There are no others here. It's like I am you and you are me."

We who should be able to understand one another better than all others were engaged in mutual torment of the cruelest kind. We were plunging headlong toward extinction.

No, no, I mustn't remember. The more I did, the more dubious my life story would become. It was better for me not to know what had befallen me or what I had done to others. What I had forgotten I should remain forgotten.

- M.A.Orthofer, 29 June 2017

:

Akashic publicity page

新潮社 publicity page

See Index of Japanese literature

See Index of Science Fiction and Fantasy books

About the Author :

Japanese author Hoshino Tomoyuki (星野 智幸) was born in 1965.

