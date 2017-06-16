|
A
Trying to meet all your book preview and review needs.
to e-mail us:
support the site
|
ME
general information | review summaries | our review | links | about the author
- Return to top of the page -
Our Assessment:
B : creatively twisted fiction about identity
See our review for fuller assessment.
- Return to top of the page -
The complete review's Review:
The so-called I-novel, the popular Japanese form of personally-focused fiction, is taken to absolute extremes in ME -- as the bold (in the original) 俺 (a casual 'me') and capitalized (in the English translation) 'ME' already suggest.
Ever since the damned kid showed up, I've been constantly thinking that one of these days I'll come home from work and Mother will tell me that she doesn't know me, point to that same kid coming out of my room, and say that he's her son. And there'd be nothing weird about it. Age and appearances aside, there's no real difference between him and me.This is the world of ME, one where individuals are barely perceived as individuals, where differing ages and appearances are not sufficient to differentiate them even to those closest to them, a universal sameness instead prevailing. Yes, this is a novel of existential crisis, taken to the extreme.
So also, when a colleague leaves the job, the original Hitoshi finds himself even more unmoored:
I had been imagining that I was an expert camera salesman. In reality, I was nonexistent, belonging nowhere, for without Yasokichi there was no Megaton.He can identify with the alter-mes -- MEs as he calls them (or it, as if 'ME' is simply one larger unit of single identity). As the three first MEs find, enjoying each other's company:
Hitoshi gulped more of his drink. "I've never felt so carefree with others in all my life," he said.Hitoshi faces not only a loss of identity -- his becomes fluid, beyond his control; he can't influence how (or as who) others see him -- but a subverting of any concept of self. The first MEs he encounters look different, have led different lives, and have different jobs -- and soon MEs predominate: he sees one in almost everyone Everywhere he turns, there's a ME -- even his (well, Daiki's ...) brother-in-law and infant nephew. Eventually, there's an: "entire horde of US. And that horde was indeed nothing more than a formless blob".
Things get nasty, too. MEs wreak havoc. And turn on each other:
We who should be able to understand one another better than all others were engaged in mutual torment of the cruelest kind. We were plunging headlong toward extinction.Ultimately, any semblance of self is something to be wary of:
No, no, I mustn't remember. The more I did, the more dubious my life story would become. It was better for me not to know what had befallen me or what I had done to others. What I had forgotten I should remain forgotten.Ultimately, Hitoshi's world spirals out of control -- though there's a hopeful ending, of him getting past the MEs, choosing to remember, and move on. But it's a very wild ride to that point.
Much of Hitoshi's account is surprisingly everyday: he had ambitions to become a photographer, and when that didn't work out would up working at Megaton; he has issues with the boss, and things change in the workplace. He likes his McDonald's meals, and he has his family issues -- both with his 'real' family (in the past) and then Daiki's. The contrast between those behaving 'normally' and the MEs who recognize each other, playing out in an overlapping other-world, makes for a surreal and deeply unsettling novel of personal identity.
ME is a strange, creative and very wild ride, but it's effectively done.
- M.A.Orthofer, 29 June 2017
- Return to top of the page -
- Return to top of the page -
Japanese author Hoshino Tomoyuki (星野 智幸) was born in 1965.
- Return to top of the page -
© 2017 the complete review