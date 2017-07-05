|
A
Trying to meet all your book preview and review needs.
to e-mail us:
support the site
|
Elle
general information | review summaries | our review | links | about the author
- Return to top of the page -
Our Assessment:
B : striking, strong voice; dark tale
See our review for fuller assessment.
From the Reviews:
- Return to top of the page -
The complete review's Review:
Elle is narrated by Michèle, a woman nearing fifty who runs a successful film production company with her best friend, Anna.
Beyond her professional success, and the work she can lose herself in, reading screenplays, her life is a mess.
That fear of being unmasked, that we might be recognized and forced to face all those deaths, all that injustice, all that insanity. Thirty years later that fear is still just as tenacious, just as penetrating.Her assailant was literally masked, and part of Michèle can relate to him and his urges; the rapist becomes a sort of foil for her, as she gets entangled in his games. (He, too, turns out to be a very damaged soul.)
This is a novel of poor relationships: Richard and Michèle have split (and it doesn't work out for him with his new girlfriend either), Robert is cheating on Anna (with Michèle), Josie kicks Victor out of their apartment (the one Michèle is paying for), Michèle's mother is in an entirely inappropriate relationship, seeing a much younger man (another relationship that gets cut short -- and he soon takes up with another woman), and even the neighbor's devout wife leaves her husband behind as she goes on her religious pilgrimage. Parent-child relationships aren't much happier -- though at least they are more secure, Michèle supportive of both her mother and son, regardless of how little respect she has for either -- while they also go beyond the purely biological: Vincent seems to sincerely be devoted to the baby that isn't his, while he and his godmother Anna also have a very close relationship (born out of the tragedy that brought Anna and Michèle together in the first place, at Vincent's birth).
Violence flares up repeatedly here, as tragedy: there are several deaths, the brunt of which Michèle must bear. She proves to be a resilient and strong character -- not necessarily likeable or good, but strong. She doesn't necessarily treat her loved ones well, but she's matter of fact about it, and ultimately always supportive. So, for example, he had and has her issues with Vincent -- a truly pathetic young man -- but loves him and is always there for him (indeed, she is overindulgent at times -- especially in trying to bribe Josie). She feels some guilt about sleeping with her best friend's husband -- and even, finally puts a stop to the affair -- but she's matter of fact about it; she even ultimately tells Anna, but it's less confession that a statement of fact, and she both accepts Anna's reaction and is willing to wait for her to get over it, with little more than a shrug.
Early on, she recalls the rape, and says:
I have no memory of the purely sexual part of the assault. I was living with so much tension == a tension that was in fact actual fact the sum of all the tensions I had endured up until that moment, in trying to escape the pack of howling beasts my father had unleashed -- I must have had a mental disconnect, recording nothing of the actual act. So I can't say anything about it. I can't know how my body reacted. And I can't know what to do with this suffocating rage and fury.Djian makes it a bit easy on himself here, disassociating the act from its consequences -- if she doesn't remember the actual violation, the 'purely sexual part' it's almost like that didn't happen. The act -- or the extension of the act (it gets more complicated, in not being an entirely isolated event) -- becomes cathartic, a difficult balancing act Djian doesn't entirely manage but certainly makes for an interesting (and intriguingly unsettling) character-portrait.
Djian heaps a lot on poor Michèle, beginning with her mom and dad from hell (very different hells, but still ...) and their respective fates here. But he gives Michèle a strong voice, and the forceful character, independent and empowered, despite her wounds, is impressive , and this makes for a compelling psychological tale (even if not all of it is psychologically entirely convincing). Michèle comes across as raw and penetratingly honest, about both herself and the others, and her attitude is certainly engaging. Elle veers dangerously close to melodrama at points, and Djian juggles so much that parts of the story a far too thin (and others over the top), but it's still an absorbing and impressively disturbing read.
- M.A.Orthofer, 5 July 2017
- Return to top of the page -
- Return to top of the page -
Bestselling French author Philippe Djian was born in 1949.
- Return to top of the page -
© 2017 the complete review