Elle



by

Philippe Djian



Title: Elle Author: Philippe Djian Genre: Novel Written: 2012 Length: 192 pages Original in: French
French title: "Oh..."
Translated by Michael Katims
Elle was made into a film in 2016, directed by Paul Verhoeven, and starring Isabelle Huppert

French title: "Oh..."

Translated by Michael Katims

Elle was made into a film in 2016, directed by Paul Verhoeven, and starring Isabelle Huppert

Our Assessment:



B : striking, strong voice; dark tale

See our review for fuller assessment.

Review Summaries Source Rating Date Reviewer L'Express . 12/9/2012 François Busnel Publishers Weekly . 10/4/2017 .

From the Reviews :

"Philippe Djian est un maître du suspense. Mais au-delà de l'histoire, au-delà du style, il y a l'ambition : Djian, l'un des meilleurs écrivains français, pourrait se contenter de publier à l'infini des bouquins qui se ressemblent. Non. Il se réinvente chaque fois. Et brise au passage quelques tabous." - François Busnel, L'Express





"(U)nsparing and fiercely intelligent. (...) Djian’s bold novel (...) is slight but packs a powerful punch." - Publishers Weekly

"(U)nsparing and fiercely intelligent. (...) Djian's bold novel (...) is slight but packs a powerful punch." - Publishers Weekly



The complete review 's Review :

Elle is narrated by Michèle, a woman nearing fifty who runs a successful film production company with her best friend, Anna. Beyond her professional success, and the work she can lose herself in, reading screenplays, her life is a mess.

The first interactions with those closest to her that she describes -- all in the first seven pages of the book -- give some idea of her relationships: her ex-husband Richard tells her to; "go fuck herself", her son, Vincent, tells her: "I don't give a shit what you think", and her mother tells her: "You're just a little bitch". But hard and hardened Michèle barely blinks; she can handle her family -- indeed, she's the one they turn to. Her seventy-five-year-old mother still has nothing better to do than pick up men -- and Michèle pays the rent for her apartment -- while son Vincent is a failure who just landed a job at McDonald's (which, no surprise, he can't hold onto for long), needs his mother to be a guarantor on his new lease (and of course she soon has to take over the payments), and is shacking up with his near-term pregnant girlfriend, Josie (and, no, the kid isn't his). (As to her marriage with Richard, that fell apart because the screenplays he insisted on writing just weren't very good and he couldn't take the truth from her.) At least friend and business partner Anna is a stable presence and someone Michèle can depend on -- but behind her back Michèle has long been having an affair with Anna's husband, Robert .....

Michèle's account begins in December. She doesn't come right on and reveal it directly, but she's dealing with the aftereffects of an attack -- a rape. She's angry at herself, for not having taken all the proper precautions: "I'm so ashamed. I'm so furious now. Furious at myself." Oddly, she did not call the police; indeed, she's slow to share the news with anyone. The first one she tells, a few day later, is Richard -- calling it her: "appalling misadventure" rather than the intimate violation that it was.

Michèle has a lot on her plate and on her mind. From the demands of work in this tough economic climate to her various needy relatives, she's juggling a lot. That the rapist reaches out to her again, almost mocking her, is deeply unsettling -- but Michèle also has other things to worry about and she doesn't let herself (or can't) get entirely preoccupied by this. (She still doesn't notify the authorities, either -- a not entirely satisfactorily explained course of inaction, though suggestive of her state of mind, as the story then unfolds in a way that suggests why she might not have wanted to involve them.)

One of the things she is arguing with her mother about as the Christmas season approaches is her father's wish to hear from her -- but that's where Michèle draws the line. Her long-incarcerated father is the notorious "Monster of the Aquitane", a mass (really mass) murderer who went on his rampage and was arrested when Michèle was in her mid-teens. Tainted by association, the family's life was hell for a long time -- and it was only Richard that pulled her out of it.

Unsurprisingly, it marked her -- and she continues to deal with:

That fear of being unmasked, that we might be recognized and forced to face all those deaths, all that injustice, all that insanity. Thirty years later that fear is still just as tenacious, just as penetrating.

I have no memory of the purely sexual part of the assault. I was living with so much tension == a tension that was in fact actual fact the sum of all the tensions I had endured up until that moment, in trying to escape the pack of howling beasts my father had unleashed -- I must have had a mental disconnect, recording nothing of the actual act. So I can't say anything about it. I can't know how my body reacted. And I can't know what to do with this suffocating rage and fury.

- M.A.Orthofer, 5 July 2017

About the Author :

Bestselling French author Philippe Djian was born in 1949.

