

the complete review - fiction

Rapture



by

Iliazd



general information | our review | links | about the author

Title: Rapture Author: Iliazd Genre: Novel Written: 1930 (Eng. 2017) Length: 224 pages Original in: Russian Availability: Rapture - US Rapture - UK Rapture - Canada Le ravissement - France

Russian title: Восхищение

Translated and with an Introduction by Thomas J. Kitson

- Return to top of the page -

Our Assessment:



B : appealing flight of fancy, grounded in (Caucasian) locale and times

See our review for fuller assessment.

The complete review 's Review :

Rapture is an odd novel, a sort of adventure tale that takes on (and in) mythical proportions (and elements), set in a faraway no-place (much of it in a hamlet with an: "incredibly long and difficult name, so difficult even its inhabitants couldn't pronounce it") that is clearly modeled on the Caucasus. It is a novel of an indeterminate time but can easily pass for the lawless 1920s, with the Soviet Union slowly encroaching -- an unnamed political party figures prominently in trying to shape the political future here -- but the outback still out of the reach and control of centralized powers and a world unto its own.

The novel begins with a Brother Mocius, journeying, as he often did, in the harsh local conditions. Brother Mocius escapes a natural death but not an unnatural one -- tossed, rather than falling, into the abyss. His death and and bizarrely sensational burial ("the believers pried the corpse from its coffin, filled the coffin with brandy, and, down on all fours, slurped it straight from the coffin", among other things) shake things up in this out-of-the-way (and set-in-its-own-(unusual-)ways) area. (As it turns out, Brother Mocius surprisingly goes on to shake things up elsewhere, too.)

The central figure, however, is one Laurence, a worker at the local mill who had been hiding in the woods to evade a visiting draft commission. He isn't much liked at his workplace and has no friends, but he's a successful type -- "everywhere and always he was inevitably the hero". His arguably impetuous actions force him to flee even further from civilization, and he finds a haven with a local goitrous family -- 'wennies'. He also comes across the bewitching Ivlita -- "an altogether exceptional phenomenon" -- raised in comfortable isolation, and: "short on rapture".

Laurence adopts the role of bandit -- a local overlord, who also strikes out with his band of wennies. There are road-adventures -- attempted heists, including a daring one of a train, as well as ones with larger political implications, with Laurence sensing he is being used as a pawn -- while there is always the beautiful Ivlita to draw Laurence back.

It is a chaotic world -- with pockets of exception, as, for example:

Ivlita knew now that there was no disorder in the world and that everything was confiend in a perfect structure

- M.A.Orthofer, 1 July 2017

- Return to top of the page -

:

Columbia University Press publicity page

See Index of literature from Russia

See Index of Georgian literature

See Index of Books Written Between 1900 and 1945

- Return to top of the page -

About the Author :

Russian-riting Georgian-born Iliazd (ილიაზდ; actually Ilia Zdanevich (ილია ზდანევიჩი; Илья Михайлович Зданевич)) lived in France for most his life. He lived 1894 to 1975.

- Return to top of the page -