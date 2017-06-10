

the complete review - fiction

Spring Garden



by

Shibasaki Tomoka



general information | review summaries | our review | links | about the author

Japanese title: 春の庭

Translated by Polly Barton

Akutagawa Prize, 2014

Our Assessment:



B : fine, low-key contemporary urban/society tale

See our review for fuller assessment.

Review Summaries Source Rating Date Reviewer The Japan Times A 10/6/2017 Iain Maloney

From the Reviews :

"Spring Garden is a master class in novel writing, with no wasted scenes or images, each development and recapitulation moving the story along. Each evolution expands Taro’s emptiness. (...) Tomoka Shibasaki rightly won the Akutagawa Prize in 2014 for this sublime novella of dislocation and regret, and Polly Barton’s light, understated translation does it immense justice." - Iain Maloney, The Japan Times

Please note that these ratings solely represent the complete review 's biased interpretation and subjective opinion of the actual reviews and do not claim to accurately reflect or represent the views of the reviewers. Similarly the illustrative quotes chosen here are merely those the complete review subjectively believes represent the tenor and judgment of the review as a whole. We acknowledge (and remind and warn you) that they may, in fact, be entirely unrepresentative of the actual reviews by any other measure.



The complete review 's Review :

Spring Garden centers on Taro. He is in his early thirties, and moved into a block of flats called View Palace Saeki III three years earlier, after he got divorced. The owners of the building have decided to tear it down, and so more and more of the residents have left as their leases expired or they were bought out; Taro still has a year left on his lease, so he's biding his time for now.

The flats don't have apartment numbers, but rather are identified by signs of the Chinese zodiac, and Taro impersonally thinks of the residents according to their respective signs -- for example, he thinks of the woman who lives in the Snake flat as 'Mrs Snake'. Only four of the eight units remain occupied when the story starts, and Taro finally gets to know some of his neighbors better -- specifically Mrs Snake and the younger Dragon Woman, whose name he later learns is Nishi, and who is an illustrator and comic book artist

The novel begins with Taro finding Nishi apparently spying on the house next door, in which Mrs Saeki -- the owner of the flats before she passed them on to her son -- had lived. It is an unusual building:

The sky-blue house was certainly an eye-catching structure. It looked like the sort of grand, Western-style mansions that had sprung up in certain areas of Japan in the late nineteenth and early twentieth centuries.

"It's amazing that we managed to live all that time in the same room."

We didn't know what it was like to have our own space yet, that's why."

It was at that moment that I realized that I would never again live with Taro. I felt pretty sure he was realizing the same thing.

- M.A.Orthofer, 16 July 2017

:

See Index of Japanese literature

Other books from Pushkin Press under review

About the Author :

Japanese author Shibasaki Tomoka (柴崎友香) was born in 1973.

