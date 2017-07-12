

the complete review - fiction

The Reef



by

Juan Villoro



general information | review summaries | our review | links | about the author

Spanish title: Arrecife

Translated by Yvette Siegert

Our Assessment:



B : odd but reasonably effective mix of the edgy and the sentimental

See our review for fuller assessment.

From the Reviews :

"El fondo y la atmósfera de la novela tienen que ver con esa coreografía de la violencia, pero otra de las lecturas posibles de Arrecife se relaciona con la progresión de la contracultura. (...) Arrecife es también una novela sobre la amistad y el amor." - Amelia Castilla, El País





se relaciona con la progresión de la contracultura. (...) es también una novela sobre la amistad y el amor." - "The novel takes place in a saturated postmodern environment with an abundance of damaged characters who are eccentric or simply seeking a new opportunity in life (.....) Arrecife is also a novel about friendship and redemption. (...) With Arrecife, the reader has the impression of being in the presence of an author who exerts himself to be current, to be up-to-date with the themes that characterize any postmodern society. Villoro’s style, however, has nothing fragmentary or experimental about it. This is a great achievement because, on the contrary, it is rigorously conventional. Arrecife turns out to be a deliberate and paradoxically postmodern novel." - Marcelo Rioseco, World Literature Today

Please note that these ratings solely represent the complete review 's biased interpretation and subjective opinion of the actual reviews and do not claim to accurately reflect or represent the views of the reviewers. Similarly the illustrative quotes chosen here are merely those the complete review subjectively believes represent the tenor and judgment of the review as a whole. We acknowledge (and remind and warn you) that they may, in fact, be entirely unrepresentative of the actual reviews by any other measure.



The complete review 's Review :

Most of The Reef takes place at The Pyramid, a resort in Kukulcán, a fictional Caribbean resort town in the Yucatan in Mexico. The region is on the way down, the: "coastline was slowly devouring itself", hotel after hotel going bust. There's even a symbolic bridge to nowhere, one of the ambitious local plans that was never completed, the structure a grim reminder of what the place will never be. Still, The Pyramid, with its more elaborate offerings -- divided into tiers, depending on just how much visitors want to experience, and specializing in: "recreational paranoia" -- is still doing reasonably well.

The novel is narrated by Tony Góngora. In his early 50s, he's: "an ex-rocker who's renounced the counterculture": he used to be in a band, Los Extraditables, with his childhood friend, Mario Müller. Already physically damaged before that -- accidents left him with a limp and missing a finger -- he descended into a drugged haze from which he has emerged having lost a lot of his memory.

The Pyramid, run by friend Mario, is the safe haven where he got himself together again -- in good company: "We were all there because we had screwed up somewhere else".

The business plan at The Pyramid is simple -- though not quite as simple as the apparently also quite remunerative surrounding empty 'phantom' hotels, literally shell companies now. At The Pyramid, they take advantage of the foreign, public image of contemporary Mexico:

Mutilated corpses, faces splashed with acid, heads rolling, a naked woman hanging from a post, piles of bodies. This causes panic. What's strange is that people who live in peaceful places want to experience that. They're sick of life without surprises. [...] If they're afraid, it means they're alive. They relax by feeling fear. What is horrible to us, is luxury to them. The Third World exists in order to rescue Europeans from their own boredom.

The Pyramid existed so you could leave your former life behind.

This is the region's real ecosystem. All these plastic hotels. The destruction of the coast. It's saved thousands of people. The root of it is completely fucked up. But look at the Louvre ! It wouldn't exist without looting.

- M.A.Orthofer, 12 July 2017

:

See Index of Latin and South American literature

About the Author :

Mexican author Juan Villoro was born in 1956.

