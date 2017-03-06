

the complete review - culutural studies

Living with the Living Dead



by

Greg Garrett



general information | review summaries | our review | links | about the author

The Wisdom of the Zombie Apocalypse

- Return to top of the page -

Our Assessment:



B : decent overview

See our review for fuller assessment.

Review Summaries Source Rating Date Reviewer Publishers Weekly . 6/3/2017 .

From the Reviews :

"Garrett’s accessible and insightful inquiry into our zombie zeitgeist finds surprising depth in a theme usually dismissed as simple entertainment." - Publishers Weekly

Please note that these ratings solely represent the complete review 's biased interpretation and subjective opinion of the actual reviews and do not claim to accurately reflect or represent the views of the reviewers. Similarly the illustrative quotes chosen here are merely those the complete review subjectively believes represent the tenor and judgment of the review as a whole. We acknowledge (and remind and warn you) that they may, in fact, be entirely unrepresentative of the actual reviews by any other measure.



- Return to top of the page -

The complete review 's Review :

Greg Garrett dates the modern-day cultural preoccupation with 'zombies' to: "1968 and [George] Romero's seminal film Night of the Living Dead [...] the ground zero of the Zombie Apocalypse". Here one finds the basics of the zombie-universe -- the relentless and mindless undead, motivated only by an undying hunger -- that continues to be employed in many contemporary books, TV shows, and films. In Living with the Living Dead, Garrett looks at these treatments of this modern phenomenon and what their popularity might say about contemporary society and what we might learn from them -- focusing especially on the Romero films, Richard Matheson's I Am Legend (and the film versions), TV shows The Walking Dead and Game of Thrones, and films including Shaun of the Dead and 28 Days Later

Zombies are interesting fictional creatures -- in no small part because they are so uninteresting: there's almost nothing to them, and specifically, as Garrett also, notes, nothing human to them. They resemble the living but lack everything -- except for the most basic hunger-instict -- that makes us human. The strongly religiously influenced Garrett suggests they don't have 'souls' (and that: "Their essence is now solely physical, not spiritual"), which is one way of seeing it; but in fact they lack everything but the most basic consciousness. If originally -- pre-Romero -- the zombie concept specifically addressed questions of the nature of being dead, contemporary zombie culture has less to do with questions of mortality than of a medical state of otherness: people become infected, and are transformed into this state of otherness, losing themselves -- or at least almost all aspects of what made them them -- to this disease. (Oddly, Garrett does not devote much space to contemporary medical issues: zombies are not exactly Alzheimer's de-mented, but certainly contemporary fear of the ravages of diseases from AIDS and Ebola to mind-robbing dementias play a significant role in the embrace of the zombie-genre.)

Even more obviously than most horror-creatures, zombies are fictional -- yet just plausible enough to strike the proper fear, that maybe something like them is possible .... But, as Garrett repeatedly points out, zombie-stories really aren't about the zombies, but rather about the survivors, and how they deal with this extreme situation. The 'Zombie Apocalypse' is the ultimate us versus them, for the highest stakes -- an end-of-civilization showdown --, and pushes humans to the extremes. Garrett believes there are lessons to be learnt here: one chapter suggests: 'How Zombie Stories Encourage Community', while another considers: 'The Ethics of the Zombie Apocalypse'.

Looking through his Christian-tinted glasses, Garrett tries to put a positive spin on much of the behavior these dire situations force people into; Christianly he can excuse much of the bad -- even horrific -- behavior; man is flawed, and so even as the extreme situation can occasionally bring out the best in the survivors, he's not surprised it often leads to the worst.

Garrett suggests facing the Zombie Apocalypse often brings out a sense of community and self-sacrifice, a basic goodness -- which he sees as a positive -- even as his examples tend to show that bad actions and actors predominate. Certainly, facing zombies leads to interesting scenarios of people working together -- though presumably one of the reasons there are so few lone-ranger variations (I Am Legend being a rare exception) is that they simply are much more difficult to package entertainingly in stories (which is why, for example, even the TV show The Last Man on Earth is an ensemble show).

Garrett does at least ask some of the harder questions -- "Can you do something monstrous in service of greater good ? And if you do, does that make you better or worse than the mosters you oppose ?" And he points out that most stories don't explore some of the alternative courses for narrative reasons -- "peacemaking may not be an effective story element", as the never-ending zombie-slaughter is arguably necessary because:

To refuse to kill them would subject audiences, readers, or gamers to hours of unnecessary tedium.

- M.A.Orthofer, 25 July 2017

- Return to top of the page -

:

- Return to top of the page -

About the Author :

Greg Garrett teaches at Baylor. He was born in 1961.

- Return to top of the page -