City of Ulysses



by

Teolinda Gersão



Portuguese title: A Cidade de Ulisses

Translated by Jethro Soutar and Annie McDermott

B : relies a bit too much on some melodramatic turns, but otherwise a solid artist-novel

The 'city of Ulysses' of the title is Lisbon -- the legend being that the Portuguese capital was actually founded by Ulysses, giving:

Lisbon a singular status: a real city founded by a fictional character, a city contaminated by literature and storytelling.

But neither of us had taken the idea of an exhibition about Lisbon seriously. It was just for our own amusement, a private game to challenge each other's imagination. Wherever we went in the city we'd look around as if it belonged to us, as if we were going to make it into something else.

Purchasing power collapsed still further in 1985, but Parliament voted to raise politicians' salaries by fifty percent.

The tax system was uneven and unjust, as usual. And, also as usual, after winter flooding, the summer brought forest fires.

I was the only one who could see it, Cecília, but Lisbon as falling apart. If I were to tell anyone else they'd think me crazy, but I assure you: Lisbon vanished when you did.

- M.A.Orthofer, 28 July 2017

Portuguese author Teolinda Gersão was born in 1940.

