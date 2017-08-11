Trying to meet all your book preview and review needs.



From the Berlin Journal



by

Max Frisch



First published posthumously, in 2014

German title: Aus dem Berliner Journal

Translated by Wieland Hoban

Edited by Thomas Strässle, with Margit Unser

With several photographs

B : interesting small slice of Frisch's, and German-writing-, life, 1973-4

"Die Porträts, die Frisch von seinen Kollegen zeichnet, sind phantastisch. Uwe Johnson, Jurek Becker, Christa Wolf, Günter Kunert, die strahlende, völlig sorglose, unbefangene Meinungswechselei Hans Magnus Enzensbergers, das könnte alles heute noch genau so geschrieben werden. Und vor allem natürlich er: der Nachbar, der Gegen-Frisch. Günter Grass." - Volker Weidermann, Frankfurter Allgemeine Zeitung





"Wer philosophische Themen sucht oder die schildernde Kraft für Landschaft und Natur oder bloss Atmosphäre im Getriebe der Metropole, blättert vergeblich. Die meisten Notate weisen nach innen; wo – nach dem Vorbild von Brechts «Arbeitsjournal» – das Schreiben zur Sprache kommt oder die häusliche Gemeinschaft zu Analysen drängt. Oder sie gelten den Verhältnissen sozialen Austauschs, dort mit passioniertem Prüfen und Rechnen." - Martin Meyer, Neue Zürcher Zeitung

In 1973 Max Frisch moved from his native Switzerland to Berlin; he can't quite get away from being recognized -- one of the reasons for leaving Zurich -- but it does put him in a different world. His health is an increasing concern -- he thinks he's only got "three or four years" when he can really get something done left in him (quite an underestimate, as it turned out) and, settling in, writes:

I am now living without resolutions.

not a rough book, but a fully written book; even the private things are written in fair copy, fully formulated, not simply notes. The compulsion to formulate is important, otherwise it becomes pure self-pity.

A cheerful intellect. From phase to phase. He doesn't get stuck to his errors; they let him go. A pleasant person who doesn't hold anything against himself.

I now know that I do not write because I have anything to say to other people. [...] I write in order to work. I write in order to be at home.

Wieland Herzfelde, whom I already met in Ticino: director of Malik Verlag, a long time ago, author of weak verse, honorary president of the GDR Pen, brother of a great brother, aside from that, lively and opaque.

- M.A.Orthofer, 11 August 2017

Swiss author Max Frisch lived 1911 to 1991.

