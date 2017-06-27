Trying to meet all your book preview and review needs.



the complete review - biography / religion

Priest of Nature



by

Rob Iliffe



The Religious Worlds of Isaac Newton

Review Summaries Source Rating Date Reviewer Publishers Weekly . 8/5/2017 . Wall St. Journal . 4/8/2017 David Davis

From the Reviews :

"Iliffe’s fascinating study provides an absorbing glimpse into Newton’s work and early modern culture." - Publishers Weekly





"Mr. Iliffe serves up the most complicated picture to date of the faith itself. He completely recasts the relationship of Newton’s scientific inquiry to his religious beliefs, tying the two together to an unparalleled degree. (...) (A) robust portrait with broad appeal. Both the academic and lay reader will appreciate how, in shattering the simplistic Enlightenment account of Newton, the book reveals the flexibility of the great man’s capacious mind." - David Davis, Wall Street Journal

The complete review 's Review :

Isaac Newton is among the truly towering figures in the history of science, his brilliance and the significance of his work beyond any dispute -- yet Newton also devoted much of his life to theological research, writing (though not publishing) extensively in the field. With a focus on Newton's scientific work, much of his voluminous writing was long neglected -- Sarah Dry's chronicle of The Strange and True Odyssey of Isaac Newton's Manuscripts, The Newton Papers offers a good overview -- and so, remarkably, Iliffe notes in his Introduction to Priest of Nature:

Almost all of the writings discussed in this book have been published only in the last fifteen years.

Newton argued that the scientific community would descend into a litigious chaos if it allowed the proliferation of probabilities, hypotheses, and conjectures. Instead, it needed to be "mathematical," that is, it needed to eschew reference to unobserved entities

Even within his college, the independent scholar was also an extreme intellectual hermit.

- M.A.Orthofer, 19 August 2017

Oxford University Press publicity page

About the Author :

Rob Iliffe teaches at Oxford and is General Editor of the Newton Project.

