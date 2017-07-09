

the complete review - fiction

I Hear Your Voice



by

Kim Young-ha



general information | review summaries | our review | links | about the author

Krean title: 너의 목소리가 들려

Translated by Krys Lee

- Return to top of the page -

Our Assessment:



B+ : a compelling modern-Christ-variation

See our review for fuller assessment.

Review Summaries Source Rating Date Reviewer The National . 9/7/2017 Malcolm Forbes

From the Reviews :

"Kim excels with his tour of Seoul’s underbelly and his examination, or evisceration, of urban culture. His warts-and-all portrayal of young disaffected, disenfranchised or delinquent misfits recalls Bret Easton Ellis’s Less Than Zero, and his characters’ anguished alienation is as palpable as that found in Haruki Murakami’s fiction. Krys Lee deserves credit for her skilled translation." - Malcolm Forbes, The National

Please note that these ratings solely represent the complete review 's biased interpretation and subjective opinion of the actual reviews and do not claim to accurately reflect or represent the views of the reviewers. Similarly the illustrative quotes chosen here are merely those the complete review subjectively believes represent the tenor and judgment of the review as a whole. We acknowledge (and remind and warn you) that they may, in fact, be entirely unrepresentative of the actual reviews by any other measure.



- Return to top of the page -

The complete review 's Review :

I Hear Your Voice opens with a brief prologue of sorts, variations of stories of a spectacular old magic trick -- nicely beginning: "A rope descends from the sky, so the beginning itself is strange" and concluding with the narrator revealing his changed perspective, how in one variation of this story the magician disappeared and he used to wonder what became of him, while now what interests him is the assistant who was left behind. The far-ranging novel explores this idea to some extent, focused on Jae, a messianic figure who becomes a popular leader of sorts, and his childhood friend Donggyu, who lives a more conventional life but eventually also abandons it and joins Jae's world.

The story begins with a very vivid description of Jae's bus station bathroom birth -- and near-death, as his teenage mother tried to smother the newborn. In the mob scene surrounding his birth the child was passed on to Mama Pig, who walked off with the infant and raised the boy as her own.

Jae grew up in the same building complex as Donggyu -- a boy who spoke normally as a toddler but then: "spoke less and less until eventually I was always silent". Jae doesn't mind the boy's muteness -- and mostly understands Donggyu anyway:

He wasn't the receiver of my desires; he was their interpreter.

"There's a pattern to it. It doesn't make a difference whether it's an object, machine, animal, or human. If a being experiences extreme suffering, I feel it too."

Jae's sunken eyes became shiny and glowed with an otherworldly energy.

"You feel pain ?"

"Happiness too, if they're happy. But that's less common. It's usually pain."

Ever since he was young, Jae's view of the world was truly his own. He wasn't interested in what schools taught. Instead he saw with his wn eyes and rarely believed anything that grownups said.

He didn't have fantasies of hard-won success. What Jae had instead was a vague sense of mission, though this energy inside him hadn't yet found the means or the right time to emerge.

"Who's the homeless guy beside you ?"

Taeju looked hard at Jae. Jae didn't look away.

She said, "Siddhartha."

"Who's Siddhartha ?"

"Just someone."



The higher Jae rose, the lower I fell. I felt as if I'd been the king's eunuch all my life.

I began writing the first part of my novel based on what Donggyu had told me and had written down himself. Jae's appearance and Donggyu's aphonia belonged to another part of the book. Up to that point the writing was easy, but after that I got stuck. I ended up putting it aside and focusing on another book. About a year later, I decided that this novel was also going nowhere so I filed it away in a drawer.

- M.A.Orthofer, 23 August 2017

- Return to top of the page -

:

See Index of Korean literature

- Return to top of the page -

About the Author :

Korean author Kim Young-ha (김영하) was born in 1968.

- Return to top of the page -