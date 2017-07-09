|
I Hear Your Voice
B+ : a compelling modern-Christ-variation
I Hear Your Voice opens with a brief prologue of sorts, variations of stories of a spectacular old magic trick -- nicely beginning: "A rope descends from the sky, so the beginning itself is strange" and concluding with the narrator revealing his changed perspective, how in one variation of this story the magician disappeared and he used to wonder what became of him, while now what interests him is the assistant who was left behind.
The far-ranging novel explores this idea to some extent, focused on Jae, a messianic figure who becomes a popular leader of sorts, and his childhood friend Donggyu, who lives a more conventional life but eventually also abandons it and joins Jae's world.
He wasn't the receiver of my desires; he was their interpreter.Donggyu's muteness is temporary, and he becomes a normal kid again. He and Jae remain friends, but drift apart as the neighborhood undergoes changes, Donggyu's family moves away, and Jae struggles with Mama Pig's decline and winds up in an orphanage.
Eventually, Jae becomes a street kid, living rough. Sometimes he joins small communities of others around his age who are also getting by, in different ways, on their own -- a rough world where Jae plays a subservient role, though eventually breaking out from it. As he matures, he becomes more leader than follower -- and eventually he is the de facto leader of a motor cycle gang (though many of those following him are just delivery boys with small-scale bikes).
As suggested already by his ability to understand mute Donggyu when they were very young, Jae is empathic -- becoming, it seems, ever more so:
"There's a pattern to it. It doesn't make a difference whether it's an object, machine, animal, or human. If a being experiences extreme suffering, I feel it too."Jae is unusual, in a variety of ways -- and:
Ever since he was young, Jae's view of the world was truly his own. He wasn't interested in what schools taught. Instead he saw with his wn eyes and rarely believed anything that grownups said.And:
He didn't have fantasies of hard-won success. What Jae had instead was a vague sense of mission, though this energy inside him hadn't yet found the means or the right time to emerge.Jae is presented as an obviously Christ-like figure, his path one of similar hardship, understanding, and then leadership. There's also a Buddha-element here -- and when the former boyfriend of the girl he becomes somewhat involved with meets them he asks:
"Who's the homeless guy beside you ?"Donggyu eventually abandons his traditional lifestyle, and family, as well, joining Jae's crowd -- but very much as follower, not equal:
The higher Jae rose, the lower I fell. I felt as if I'd been the king's eunuch all my life.Jae's becomes the elusive leader of an enormous motorcycle gang -- "one of the few groups that the entire public could loathe together". Most of the kids who follow him are the hopeless youngsters who don't fit in the system, working for minimum wage, getting taken advantage of. His story culminates in a mass-movement of sorts, a motorcycle rally that ends with Jae's spectacular disappearance -- an arguably simple death that, however, just as easily can be seen as a Christ-like ascension.
I Hear Your Voice is an odd modern messianic tale, and succeeds best when the Christ-like path of Jae is least obvious. Much of the book is raw, describing considerable hardship and awful casual brutality, but Kim weaves an often excellent story here.
There are also tonal shifts in the novel -- somewhat awkward, though also justifiable --, an uncertainty about where exactly Kim wants the story to be coming from, culminating in one of the final sections shifting the focus away to a troubled policeman who is eventually on the hunt for elusive Jae -- the story from the other side, as it were -- and then the author himself breaking the final wall, as he describes his struggles writing this novel:
I began writing the first part of my novel based on what Donggyu had told me and had written down himself. Jae's appearance and Donggyu's aphonia belonged to another part of the book. Up to that point the writing was easy, but after that I got stuck. I ended up putting it aside and focusing on another book. About a year later, I decided that this novel was also going nowhere so I filed it away in a drawer.It's an effective almost-undermining of the narrative, Kim refusing to flat out make this simply a modern-Christ-story, limiting it in a variety of ways -- from (changing) perspectives to Jae and Donggyu's (and the policeman's) often incidental or tangential experiences.
From the powerful opening scenes to many of the memorable episodes, Kim presents a strong but unsettled story -- avoiding the expected paths and moving the narrative in unusual ways. It can be frustrating on occasion, but the overall effect is quite impressive.
An unusual but interesting work.
- M.A.Orthofer, 23 August 2017
Korean author Kim Young-ha (김영하) was born in 1968.
