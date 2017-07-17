Trying to meet all your book preview and review needs.



P.S. from Paris



Marc Levy



French title: Elle et lui

Translated by Sam Taylor

Our Assessment:



B- : appealing-enough light froth, much of the way -- but goes off the rails in its conclusion

See our review for fuller assessment.

Review Summaries Source Rating Date Reviewer Publishers Weekly A 17/7/2017 .

From the Reviews :

"(A)n enchanting story of unexpected love and the fickle nature of fate. (...) With sassy characters and a refreshing narrative, Levy delays the inevitable in clever ways, allowing for personality quirks and believable foibles to make the steady descent into romance a fun ride." - Publishers Weekly

Please note that these ratings solely represent the complete review 's biased interpretation and subjective opinion of the actual reviews and do not claim to accurately reflect or represent the views of the reviewers. Similarly the illustrative quotes chosen here are merely those the complete review subjectively believes represent the tenor and judgment of the review as a whole. We acknowledge (and remind and warn you) that they may, in fact, be entirely unrepresentative of the actual reviews by any other measure.



The complete review 's Review :

P.S. from Paris brings together a not particularly successful American-in-Paris novelist, Paul, and Mia Grinberg -- a world-famous movie-star better known by her stage name, Melissa Barlow.

Paul is puttering along: he left America after the success of his first novel, and in the seven years he's been in Paris he's published five more, but they haven't done particularly well -- except, oddly, in South Korea. He lives a relatively solitary life -- happy, when he's writing, in his imagined world: "in the company of characters who had become his friends", while turning his back on much of the real world around him:

Growing wary of affairs with Parisian women, whose mood swings he found incomprehensible, he had chosen celibacy.

"I could recommend some other authors if you are an avid reader."

"Why ? Is this author not for avid readers ?"

"Well, I guess I could recommend more ... literary works, shall we say."

"If I were going to read one of your books, which one would you recommend ?"

"I'd recommend one by another author."

- M.A.Orthofer, 11 September 2017

About the Author :

Bestselling French author Marc Levy was born in 1961.

