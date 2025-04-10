the
the Literary Saloon at the Complete Review
opinionated commentary on literary matters - from the complete review

The Literary Saloon Archive

11 April 2025

11 April: Europese Literatuurprijs longlist | PEN America Literary Awards finalists | Paul Dry Q & A | Salome production | The Arsonist review


11 April 2025 - Friday

Europese Literatuurprijs longlist | PEN America Literary Awards finalists
Paul Dry Q & A | Salome production | The Arsonist review

       Europese Literatuurprijs longlist

       They've announced the longlist for this year's Europese Literatuurprijs, a Dutch prize for the best European novel translated into Dutch -- twelve titles, including Samantha Harvey's Orbit.
       The only title under review at the complete review is Daniel Kehlmann's The Director.
       The shortlist will be announced 24 June.

(Posted by: M.A.Orthofer)    - permanent link -


       PEN America Literary Awards finalists

       They've announced the finalists for this year's PEN America Literary Awards.
       The only title under review is in the PEN Translation Prize-category -- Antonia Lloyd-Jones' translation of The Empusium by Olga Tokarczuk.
       The winners will be announced 8 May.

(Posted by: M.A.Orthofer)    - permanent link -


       Paul Dry Q & A

       Billy Penn at WHYY Penn has a Q & A with Paul Dry of Paul Dry Books, in ‘Every now and then, one thrives wonderfully’.
       Several Paul Dry books are under review at the complete review, including: The Homeless by Stefan Żeromski and Stone Tablets by Wojciech Żukrowski

(Posted by: M.A.Orthofer)    - permanent link -


       Salome production

       It's the Richard Strauss opera that is more frequently performed, but good to see there's also the occasional stage-production of Wilde's play -- with one premiering today, at the Imago Theatre in Portland, Oregon, running through the 27th; see their publicity page.
       See also Drew Pisarra explaining How (and why) I updated Oscar Wilde’s ‘Salome’ for Imago Theatre, at Oregon Artswatch.
       He explains:
My goal was to convert Wilde’s tragic pageant into something more like a Strindbergian chamber piece. To distill. To intensify. To collaborate with the dead, albeit with invisible ink. It proved to be an invigorating experiment and not just a dramaturgical exercise.

       And see, of course, also my novel, Salome in Graz .....

(Posted by: M.A.Orthofer)    - permanent link -


       The Arsonist review

       The most recent addition to the complete review is my review of Egon Hostovský's prize-winning 1935 novel, The Arsonist, which Twisted Spoon Press is re-issuing.

(Posted by: M.A.Orthofer)    - permanent link -


