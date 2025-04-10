the Literary Saloon at the Complete Review

|
the
Literary Saloon
the literary
weblog
at the
complete review
the weblog
about the saloon
support the site
archive
to e-mail us:
literary weblogs:
Books, Inq.
Bookninja
BookRiot
Critical Mass
Guardian Books
The Millions
MobyLives
NewPages Weblog
Omnivoracious
Page-Turner
PowellsBooks.Blog
Three Percent
Perlentaucher
Rép. des livres
Arts & Letters Daily
Bookdwarf
Buzzwords
The Millions
The Rumpus
Two Words
Waggish
See also: links page
|
|
|
|
opinionated commentary on literary matters - from the complete review
The
Literary Saloon
Archive
11 April 2025
11 April:
Europese Literatuurprijs longlist | PEN America Literary Awards finalists | Paul Dry Q & A | Salome production | The Arsonist review
go to weblog
return to main archive
11 April 2025
- Friday
Europese Literatuurprijs longlist | PEN America Literary Awards finalists
Paul Dry Q & A | Salome production | The Arsonist review
Europese Literatuurprijs longlist
They've announced the longlist for this year's Europese Literatuurprijs, a Dutch prize for the best European novel translated into Dutch -- twelve titles, including Samantha Harvey's Orbit.
The only title under review at the complete review is Daniel Kehlmann's The Director.
The shortlist will be announced 24 June.
(Posted by:
M.A.Orthofer)
- permanent link -
PEN America Literary Awards finalists
They've announced the finalists for this year's PEN America Literary Awards.
The only title under review is in the PEN Translation Prize-category -- Antonia Lloyd-Jones' translation of The Empusium by Olga Tokarczuk.
The winners will be announced 8 May.
(Posted by:
M.A.Orthofer)
- permanent link -
Paul Dry Q & A
Billy Penn at WHYY Penn has a Q & A with Paul Dry of Paul Dry Books, in ‘Every now and then, one thrives wonderfully’.
Several Paul Dry books are under review at the complete review, including: The Homeless by Stefan Żeromski and Stone Tablets by Wojciech Żukrowski
(Posted by:
M.A.Orthofer)
- permanent link -
Salome production
It's the Richard Strauss opera that is more frequently performed, but good to see there's also the occasional stage-production of Wilde's play -- with one premiering today, at the Imago Theatre in Portland, Oregon, running through the 27th; see their publicity page.
See also Drew Pisarra explaining How (and why) I updated Oscar Wilde’s ‘Salome’ for Imago Theatre, at Oregon Artswatch.
He explains:
My goal was to convert Wilde’s tragic pageant into something more like a Strindbergian chamber piece.
To distill. To intensify.
To collaborate with the dead, albeit with invisible ink.
It proved to be an invigorating experiment and not just a dramaturgical exercise.
And see, of course, also my novel, Salome in Graz .....
(Posted by:
M.A.Orthofer)
- permanent link -
The Arsonist review
The most recent addition to the complete review is my review of Egon Hostovský's prize-winning 1935 novel, The Arsonist, which Twisted Spoon Press is re-issuing.
(Posted by:
M.A.Orthofer)
- permanent link -
previous entries (1 - 10 April 2025)
archive index
- search the site -
- return to top of the page -
© 2025 the complete review
Main | the New | the Best | the Rest | Review Index | Links