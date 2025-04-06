|
Vanishing World
The complete review's Review:
Vanishing World is narrated by Amane Sakaguchi, living in a Japan that in most ways resembles the contemporary one -- except as far as sexual activity and procreation go, where things apparently veered off course a while back: conception now practically only takes place through artificial insemination and sexual intercourse is not widely practiced; when Amane is in high school she reports hearing on the news that: "Apparently, 80 percent of our generation would reach adulthood without ever having had sex" -- and, as one of her friends points out: "It won't be very long before nobody bothers to have sex anymore. It's very unhygienic, after all"
Amane's mother had explained to her, when she was in fourth grade, that she was conceived naturally -- or, as Amane puts it: "by an abnormal method" --, her parents having had ... sexual intercourse.
In this day and age that is out of the ordinary: "breeding through copulation has all but disappeared", and Amane's sex education class involves: "endless videos about the mechanism of artificial insemination and the mystery of bringing a new life into the world"
"It's only when I'm at home that I don't need to be in love."Amane does hook up with a neighbor, Mizuto, who has never had sex ("You mean like copulation in the old days, right ? I've had lovers, but we never did anything old-fashioned like that") -- but Amane convinces him to give it a go.
Vanishing World is quite explicit in its depictions of the sexual act, but the descriptions are about as unerotic as it gets, not least when Mizuto and Amane first get it on:
"You have to put that into something called the vaginal opening. I don't think you can find it by yourself, so I'll show you." I opened my legs and pointed to my vagina.Later, we are treated to an erection, where the man's: "protrusion was beginning to harden, like dried paper clay" .....
Amane had grown up in Chiba; in the years since she left it has been transformed into 'Experiment City', a separate entity, complete with border controls, where things are done a bit differently. For one, they're experimenting with making it possible for men to bear children as well, through artificial wombs. As far as procreation goes, citizens are selected by lottery every year to be artificially inseminated, all on 24 December. The babies are immediately taken from their parents and raised in a local Center -- and taught to consider every adult 'Mother':
This paradise in which children are raised and loved equally by all adults is called the Paradise-Eden System.Eventually, Amane and Saku sign up and move to Chiba -- though they have to pretend to just be friends, taking adjoining apartments but not letting on that they were married:
In this city, everyone was expected to live alone. The concept of couples and family were considered disruptive for public morals and unsuitable for Experiment City.Before she moved to Experiment City, Amane had already observed among her friends that:
Not only sex but love between people seemed to be disappearing from this world.Saku's girlfriend, too, laments: "We humans are no longer capable of being in love", and though Amane clings to her love-objects for a time, she too finds herself going with the antiseptic and asexual flow around her. Another Experiment City innovation also helps, the 'Clean Rooms' that lets a person quickly: "cleanse sexual arousal from their body".
The novel becomes increasingly dystopian, and while Amane recognizes: "I was fitting into this world too well", she can't bring herself to fight it, inexorably drawn into this brave new anodyne world:
Normality is the creepiest madness there is. This was all insane, yet it was so right.Murata effectively ratchets up the creepiness in the novel's conclusion, too.
Vanishing World presents a world in which interest in the sexual act is quickly drying up -- and once that connection, of mutual engagement in the act, is lost, Murata sees connections between people and relationships in general being lost: the relationships left at the end of the novel are all, in different forms, deeply unhealthy and even unnatural ones. It certainly makes for a creepy read. Unfortunately, Murata's world-building -- and/or her narrator's account -- is too limited. This odd kind of passionlessness presented here seems at odds with human biology -- the sex drive -- as well as with the versions of 'love' presented here, including Amane's for (so many) imaginary characters as well as Saku and his girlfriend's; all of this really needs more of a build-up or explanation.
The focus on children -- showered with attention and affection in Experiment City, but interchangeable rather than individual (all children are 'Kodomo-chan'; all adults 'Mother') -- is intriguing but also (surely intentionally) very unsettling; Murata has this all being a relatively new experiment, Experiment City only around a decade old, and so even the first cohort of children are (just) pre-pubescent, so sex isn't yet much of an issue; it remains an open question of what will happen (or explode ...) next here as this new generation matures.
It doesn't seem a stretch to think that Vanishing World is also a commentary on declining (Japanese, though in fact most everywhere by now) birth rates and the attempt to encourage people to have more children: among the messages of Vanishing World would seem to be: don't focus so much on the babies/children and how to get/make more of them, but rather pay attention to and get adults to have healthy relationships of their own -- not least, in having a healthy sex life.
Vanishing World is a bumpy ride and read, not least because it covers a relatively large time-span quickly, and while the personal and societal evolution presented here is plausible enough (for a novel), more exposition would have been welcome. Amane's introspection is compelling, but also somewhat flat; with her account focused on her sex-life and relationships, we learn too little about her otherwise.
There's enough here to make for a thought-provoking -- and certainly disturbing -- engaging read, but it is, in too many respects, just a bit too underdeveloped.
- M.A.Orthofer, 6 April 2025
Japanese author Murata Sayaka (村田沙耶香) was born in 1979.
