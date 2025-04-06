

Vanishing World



by

Murata Sayaka



Japanese title: 消滅世界

Translated by Ginny Tapley Takemori

Our Assessment:



B : intriguing concept, and compelling enough, if a bit rough in its presentation

The complete review 's Review :

Vanishing World is narrated by Amane Sakaguchi, living in a Japan that in most ways resembles the contemporary one -- except as far as sexual activity and procreation go, where things apparently veered off course a while back: conception now practically only takes place through artificial insemination and sexual intercourse is not widely practiced; when Amane is in high school she reports hearing on the news that: "Apparently, 80 percent of our generation would reach adulthood without ever having had sex" -- and, as one of her friends points out: "It won't be very long before nobody bothers to have sex anymore. It's very unhygienic, after all" Amane's mother had explained to her, when she was in fourth grade, that she was conceived naturally -- or, as Amane puts it: "by an abnormal method" --, her parents having had ... sexual intercourse. In this day and age that is out of the ordinary: "breeding through copulation has all but disappeared", and Amane's sex education class involves: "endless videos about the mechanism of artificial insemination and the mystery of bringing a new life into the world"

People do still have sex (including the young Amane: "when I fell in love with a real person, without fail I had them put their penis in my vagina"), but the general attitude seems to be: "sex is a relic of old-fashioned copulation. Even when people do fall in love, most of them deal with their libido by themselves". The nature of romantic relationships has also changed, with inanimate beings -- "characters from books, animations, and manga" -- being the 'loved ones' ("consumables to help us process our desire") as often as (or more often than ...) other human beings; Amane has many and long clings to such imaginary-being love interests. Marriage, meanwhile, is seen more as a partnership, including a way to share the costs and burdens of childcare, with husbands and wives seeing themselves more like siblings and sex between them as nothing less than another form of incest. Amane first gets married when she is twenty-five, and all goes well enough until ... her husband gets aroused by her: "I was horrified. I'd never imagined a member of my family would have an erection because of me".

After divorcing her first husband, Amane marries Saku Amamiya when she is thirty-one. The couple plan to get artificially inseminated when Amane is thirty-five. In the meantime, it's not uncommon for them to go out on dates with other people; Saku has six girlfriends over the course of the first three years of their marriage. But they are always happy to return to each other at the end of the day: as Saku explains to his wife with relief:

"It's only when I'm at home that I don't need to be in love."

I nodded. "That's right. Me too, when I'm here with you like this, Saku, I can truly forget there's such a thing as love in the world," I said, gently stroking his hair.

"You have to put that into something called the vaginal opening. I don't think you can find it by yourself, so I'll show you." I opened my legs and pointed to my vagina.

"I can't really see any opening ... Is that okay ?"

"It's made from quite an elastic material, so it's okay."

"Weird. Did people in the old days really do this ?"

"Everyone did, apparently. I mean, this is how humans are designed to copulate."

"Very strange."

Mizuto looked totally mystified as he pushed his penis against my groin.

"Now you have to move your hips to stimulate our sexual organs. Then some liquid will come out of your sexual organ, Mizuto, and when that happens, it's over."

"Sounds difficult ! I'll do my best."

By trial and error we stimulated our sexual organs, and eventually some liquid came out of Mizuto.

This paradise in which children are raised and loved equally by all adults is called the Paradise-Eden System.

In this city, everyone was expected to live alone. The concept of couples and family were considered disruptive for public morals and unsuitable for Experiment City.

Not only sex but love between people seemed to be disappearing from this world.

Normality is the creepiest madness there is. This was all insane, yet it was so right.

- M.A.Orthofer, 6 April 2025

See Index of Japanese literature

See Index of Erotic, Pornographic, and Sex-related books

About the Author :

Japanese author Murata Sayaka (村田沙耶香) was born in 1979.

