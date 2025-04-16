Trying to meet all your book preview and review needs.



The King of a Rainy Country



by

Brigid Brophy



general information | review summaries | our review | links | about the author

The 2025 McNally Editions edition has a Foreword by Stacey D'Erasmo

The 2012 The Coelacanth Press edition has an Afterword by Jennifer Hodgson

Our Assessment:



B+ : loose, frothy fun

Review Summaries Source Rating Date Reviewer The NY Times Book Rev. . 10/3/1957 Ben Crisler Sunday Times . 16/9/1956 John Metcalf The Times . 20/9/1956 . The Times . 29/12/2012 Kate Saunders

From the Reviews :

"It is perhaps fortunate that Miss Brophy's characters are not to be taken too seriously. Their negligibility leaves one free to concentrate on their creator's fetching prose style, with its bright surfaces of observation, its keen satirical edges, its intricate and precise renderings of vulgar dialogue." - Ben Crisler, The New York Times Book Review





" The King of a Rainy Country suffers from its tripartite nature. (...) Miss Brophy writes with increasing power as the book develops. Once she gets her construction right she'll be (...) a most interesting writer to watch." - John Metcalf, Sunday Times





is well written indeed, though Miss Brophy, who is still very young, is more interested in the oddity of her neighbours than in their underlying humanity. (...) As a story, this is shapeless. But the asides, and the minor characters, are magnificently funny (.....) Though she has not quite achieved a good novel, Miss Brophy writes a good prose." - "Brophy writes with great wit about the uncertainty of youth. Itâ€™s sharp, funny and clever, and as fresh as new paint." - Kate Saunders, The Times

The complete review 's Review :

The King of a Rainy Country is narrated by Susan, just nineteen when she moves in with Neale at the start of the novel. She mentions that: "I had fallen in love with Neale two years before at a coffee party", but their relationship remains one more of close friendship. Even living together, the overlap is limited, as Neale works nights, washing up at a restaurant.

Along with moving, Susan also gets a job. She had explained to the employment agency:

"Fundamentally," I said, "my interests are literary -- or at least concerned with the arts. I'd like a job, if possible, on the literary side."

As we walked home, Neale said: "Do you still want to sleep with me ?"

I hesitated. "Neale, in the general sense, yes. You know I do. But specifically, for tonight, I feel a bit sickened of the whole subject."

"Very well." He moved away from me on the pavement.

"Neale ! I'm sorry ! I mean yes."

"No, the moment's passed."

As we lay in our separate beds, side by side in the dark, watching the neon, I asked him: "Did you mean the moment had passed ?"

"Who can say ?" Later he added: "Perhaps it was only a moment."

- M.A.Orthofer, 16 April 2025

About the Author :

Brigid Brophy (1929-1995) wrote numerous acclaimed novels and works of non-fiction, and was instrumental in establishing the Public Lending Right.

