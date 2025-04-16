|
A
Trying to meet all your book preview and review needs.
to e-mail us:
support the site
|
The King of a Rainy Country
general information | review summaries | our review | links | about the author
- Return to top of the page -
Our Assessment:
B+ : loose, frothy fun
See our review for fuller assessment.
From the Reviews:
- Return to top of the page -
The complete review's Review:
The King of a Rainy Country is narrated by Susan, just nineteen when she moves in with Neale at the start of the novel.
She mentions that: "I had fallen in love with Neale two years before at a coffee party", but their relationship remains one more of close friendship.
Even living together, the overlap is limited, as Neale works nights, washing up at a restaurant.
"Fundamentally," I said, "my interests are literary -- or at least concerned with the arts. I'd like a job, if possible, on the literary side."They can oblige, to some extent, and she takes a job with a used-bookseller who conveniently lives across from her new home. Her employer calls himself Finkelheim, but it's an assumed name, changed to make him appear Jewish (as he had been advised: "That way nobody will expect any easy terms from you. You won't get asked any favours.' It seemed pretty sensible to me. What I didn't reckon on was the real Jews would ask the favours"). His operation is somewhat shady as well, as he also sells (then-still-illegal) pornographic books.
It's while leafing through one of these books, The Lady Revealed, that Susan finds a schoolmate she was once obsessed by, Cynthia Bewly, revealed -- and the story become something of a quest-tale, as Susan and Neale try to hunt down Cynthia. (The King of a Rainy Country is, in fact, a more comprehensively-questing tale, with Susan observing to Neale, near the conclusion, that: "We were searching long before I told you about her" -- indeed, that: "I was searching even before I knew her at school. In fact, that's why I came to know her".)
The King of a Rainy Country is presented in three parts. The first is set in London, Susan describing her London-life -- with flashbacks to her relationship with Cynthia -- and then her (semi-comic, but also determined) quest to find her old schoolmate. They finally get on her trail just as Susan's employer does a runner, half a step ahead of the police, when they learn that Cynthia is expected -- also under a changed name -- in Venice at an international get-together for the film-world. Neale is happy enough to chuck his job as well, as they decide to follow-up on this, and try to seek Cynthia out in Venice. Neale and Susan conveniently easily land a gig as last-minute fill-ins, accompanying a group of American tourists through Italy, which will see them wind up in Venice.
The second part follows their adventures abroad, as Susan and Neale make their way to Venice. There, their quest meets with success -- they actually find Cynthia. The third part then has them see and spend time with Cynthia, as well a Helena Buchan, an opera singer (already glimpsed on a cinema-poster in London, playing in Tosca, that Susan and Neale pass by), and also the man accompanying her, Philip Caswell. Neale swoons over Helena -- "She's immortal" -- but it is Susan that winds up closer to her, including traveling with her when Helena goes to Padua to have her photograph taken, a longer excursion.
Dialogue-heavy, The King of a Rainy Country moves lightly and loosely, with Brophy -- like her characters -- happy enough to take things as they come, inventing whatever bits of plot are convenient to keep thing moving along. It makes for some abrupt shifts and twists, both minor and major, especially in its conclusion, but the charm of the novel -- and there is a great deal of it -- is in the detail. And for all how free-wheeling characters and plot seem, there is also some careful construction here -- as suggested, for example, by the early poster-glimpse of Helena, or also Neale's quoting of Baudelaire. (The title is from Baudelaire as well; when Neale quotes it early on (in French), he includes the words that follow: "Riche mais impuissant ..." (translated, e.g., by Richard Howard as: "rich but helpless"; much later, Neale quotes him again ("J'ai plus de souvenirs que si j'avais mille ans" (which Howard renders: 'Souvenirs ? More than if I had lived a thousand years !') to Helena, who (to Neale's apparent surprise) recognizes the author.)
The dialogue, and the quick backs-and-forths are excellent -- as in the scene on their Italy-trip, at the end of a long evening where Susan has been hit on and kissed by two of the American tourists:
As we walked home, Neale said: "Do you still want to sleep with me ?"The scene mirrors their relationship in general -- and it's also this kind of quick succession of ever-shifting moments (and lusts) among the many other characters that propel the narrative so well. Though seemingly skimming so much on the surface, the story does have greater depths -- just mirroring, in the telling, capricious, uncertain, and largely carefree youth.
The presentation is almost deceptively frothy, and one might wish that Brophy let her narrator linger and explore more than she does, but for all its many little detours and asides -- especially traveling across Italy -- and its fill of odd bits and turns, The King of a Rainy Country is consistently enjoyable, and a solid and even poignant work.
- M.A.Orthofer, 16 April 2025
- Return to top of the page -
- Return to top of the page -
Brigid Brophy (1929-1995) wrote numerous acclaimed novels and works of non-fiction, and was instrumental in establishing the Public Lending Right.
- Return to top of the page -
© 2025 the complete review