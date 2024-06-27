Trying to meet all your book preview and review needs.



the complete review - fiction

The Night of Baba Yaga



by

Otani Akira



Japanese title: ババヤガの夜

Translated by Sam Bett

Review Summaries Source Rating Date Reviewer The Japan Times . 27/6/2024 Kris Kosaka

From the Reviews :

"Otani's narrative unfolds around ruthless violence tempered by authentic compassion. (...) (I)t's not the queer coding or the yakuza setting that make this story interesting, it's the novel's refusal to play by any conventions of genre. Joyfully aggressive and painfully tender, The Night of Baba Yaga instead dares to reimagine the boundaries of self within the systems of any society, boldly questioning ideas of violence, love, family and honor. (...) There is nothing clumsy or ill-considered in this spare, unflinching read. The Night of Baba Yaga radiates with both cinematic grandeur and a subtle, constant railing against normalization of any kind" - Kris Kosaka, The Japan Times

The complete review 's Review :

In The Night of Baba Yaga twenty-two-year-old Yoriko Shindo attracts the unwanted attention of some underlings of "Genzo Naiki, boss of the Naiki family, a part of the Okitsu-gumi, the largest gang in eastern Japan". Seeing her fighting-prowess first hand -- a woman who can take out several men at a time -- they figure she might be of some use, and Naiki agrees, as she is coërced into becoming the personal bodyguard of Naiki's college-age daughter, Shoko.

Shindo was raised by her grandparents -- and, in particular, hardened by her grandfather, who taught her how to fight. Really fight:

He knew every way there was to win a fight. And he taught her everything. His lessons weren't based on any school. No bowing or formalities. Every move or method was fair game. The objective was to ruin your opponent. This wasn't martial arts. It was violence.

Until I'm married, I belong to the Naiki household.

- M.A.Orthofer, 20 August 2024

About the Author :

Japanese author Otani Akira (王谷晶) was born in 1981.

