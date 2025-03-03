Trying to meet all your book preview and review needs.



the complete review - fiction

The Amateur



by

Robert Littell



The Amateur has been made into a movie twice: directed by Charles Jarrott and starring John Savage, Marthe Keller, and Christopher Plummer (1981), and directed by James Hawes and starring Rami Malek and Laurence Fishburne (2025)

B+ : tries a bit too hard and much, but it's a fun quick read

Review Summaries Source Rating Date Reviewer The NY Times Book Rev. . 10/5/1981 Michael Malone The Times A 30/7/1981 H.R.F.Keating

From the Reviews :

"Heller is, then, an amateur in what proves to be a drab but deadly le Carre-ish world of disillusionment, compromise and banal bureaucratic evil, where truths unravel like rotted cloth. (...) The Amateur has a taut, chilling plot and a protagonist as memorable as one of Len Deighton's heroes or le Carre's George Smiley." - Michael Malone, The New York Times Book Review





has a taut, chilling plot and a protagonist as memorable as one of Len Deighton's heroes or le Carre's George Smiley." - "Here is the best espionage novel I have met this year (.....) Here is a writer absolutely on top of his material, able to be very funny about a very serious subject (...) and able to convert what he wants to say into purely fictional, and therefore effective, terms. There is even an excellent plot full of twists and surprises, each unexpected yet altogether likely." - H.R.F.Keating, The Times

Please note that these ratings solely represent the complete review 's biased interpretation and subjective opinion of the actual reviews and do not claim to accurately reflect or represent the views of the reviewers. Similarly the illustrative quotes chosen here are merely those the complete review subjectively believes represent the tenor and judgment of the review as a whole. We acknowledge (and remind and warn you) that they may, in fact, be entirely unrepresentative of the actual reviews by any other measure.



The complete review 's Review :

The Amateur is a Cold War thriller set in the 1970s; Richard Nixon is still the American president and the computer protagonist Charlie Heller uses at his work at the American Central Intelligence Agency (CIA) is still of the kind where: "magnetic tapes whirred" when data is retrieved. The event that sets the action going is also one much more familiar from the times: three terrorists storm the American consulate in Munich (in what was then still West Germany) and take hostages, demanding the release of two jailed "Palestinian freedom fighters" and a plane to escape in. The terrorists show they mean business by promising to kill a hostage every hour if their demands are not met -- and carrying out the threat after the first hour has elapsed, at which point the authorities cave and give in to their demands.

The hostage who is killed is Sarah Diamond, and she was Heller's fiancée; the wedding invitations have already been printed. Heller has been with 'Byzantium', as he refers to his employer (also: the Company), for almost a decade now, recruited out of Yale. Always a puzzle-solver:

He was one of a handful of men assigned to Division D of the Clandestine Service, a tiny "higher than top secret" unit that engaged in cryptography (making ciphers) and cryptanalysis (breaking them) that the Company considered too sensitive to put into the hands of the National Security Agency

"If you can't get them legally, why don't you have some of your people go in and kill them before they come out and murder more innocent people." And he added bitterly, "You do this sort of thing occasionally, don't you ?"

Heller thought for a moment. "An amateur is someone who suspects that enough isn't really as good as a feast."

Elizabeth didn't smile. "Seriously ?"

"Seriously," Heller said, "it's someone who thinks that if something is worth doing, it may be worth doing badly."

- M.A.Orthofer, 23 March 2025

:

Soho Press publicity page

J'ai lu publicity page

See Index of Mysteries and Thrillers

See Index of Contemporary American fiction

About the Author :

American author Robert Littell was born in 1935.

