the Literary Saloon at the Complete Review

opinionated commentary on literary matters - from the complete review
The
Literary Saloon
Archive
1 April 2025
1 April:
Barbara Frischmuth (1941-2025) | Tadeusz Bradecki Prize shortlist | Prix Émile Guimet finalists
Barbara Frischmuth (1941-2025)
Sad to hear that Austrian author Barbara Frischmuth has passed away; see, for example, the Residenz Verlag notice or the ORF report.
Several of her works were published in translation by Ariadne Press -- and apparently are still in print; they look to be out of stock at Amazon (and Bookshop apparently can't be bothered to carry them), but should be available from the publisher directly; see, for example, the publicity page for her best-known work, The Convent School.
(I only knew her slightly, but she had been a friend of the family since the earliest days of the Forum Stadtpark; apparently the first reading of her works -- some poems by the then-still teenager at a 'studio abend' at Forum Stadtpark -- were by my father and aunt in 1960 (see this Q & A); my dad and her (and Günter Peter Straschek) also founded and published the (hectographed) literary magazine reflexe in 1959/60.)
(Posted by:
M.A.Orthofer)
- permanent link -
Tadeusz Bradecki Prize shortlist
The new Tadeusz Bradecki Prize, awarded: "for an imaginative work published in English in the UK or in Europe, that crosses the borders between artistic disciplines, genres, subject matter and cultures", has announced (warning ! dreaded pdf format !) its six-title-strong shortlist
Two of the titles are under review at the complete review: Tanja Maljartschuk's Forgottenness and Alejandro Zambra's Childish Literature.
The winner will be announced 21 May.
(Posted by:
M.A.Orthofer)
- permanent link -
Prix Émile Guimet finalists
They've announced the finalists for this year's prix Émile Guimet de littérature asiatique -- though not yet at the official site, last I checked ....; see, for example, the Livres Hebdo report.
The three finalists in the novel category are The Seven Moons of Maali Almeida by Shehan Karunatilaka and works by Yan Lianke and Sang Young Park.
The winners will be announced 4 June.
(Posted by:
M.A.Orthofer)
- permanent link -
