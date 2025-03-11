the Literary Saloon at the Complete Review

the
11 March 2025

11 March 2025 - Tuesday

Libris Literatuur Prijs shortlist

       They've announced the shortlist for this year's Libris Literatuur Prijs, a leading Dutch novel prize, paying out €50,000.
       Six titles are left in the running; among the shortlisted authors with books previously translated into English are Marijke Schermer (e.g.) and Joost de Vries (The Republic).
       The winner will be announced 19 May.

