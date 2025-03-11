the Literary Saloon at the Complete Review

|
The
Literary Saloon
Archive
11 March 2025
11 March:
Libris Literatuur Prijs shortlist
11 March 2025
- Tuesday
Libris Literatuur Prijs shortlist
Libris Literatuur Prijs shortlist
They've announced the shortlist for this year's Libris Literatuur Prijs, a leading Dutch novel prize, paying out €50,000.
Six titles are left in the running; among the shortlisted authors with books previously translated into English are Marijke Schermer (e.g.) and Joost de Vries (The Republic).
The winner will be announced 19 May.
