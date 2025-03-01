the Literary Saloon at the Complete Review

|
opinionated commentary on literary matters
1 March 2025
Martin Puchner Q & A | Andrey Kurkov's 'books of my life' | The Aesthetics of Resistance - the play
Martin Puchner Q & A
In The Harvard Crimson Kate J. Kaufman has Fifteen Questions: Martin Puchner on Philosopher Chatbots, AI Writing, and the Future.
Among Puchner's responses:
FM: What advice would you give to current students who are grappling with how to use AI in their writing classes this semester ?
See also Puchner's Custom GPTs page, where you can: "Time-travel to converse with philosophers".
MP: I think there is only one use of AI, especially if you’re trying to learn how to write, that’s not good.
And that is, just produce a couple of prompts and let it write the first draft.
I think everything else is great. It’s great as a search engine.
I think it’s really great as a sparring partner.
I think a lot of students have trouble incorporating counter-arguments and counter-evidence into their writing.
So there are actually lots of uses, and I’m all for them. The one use where you just push a button and use the first answer it gives — I think that’s the one use where I feel like you would actually cheat yourself because you wouldn’t learn good writing.
Andrey Kurkov's 'books of my life'
The latest The Guardian 'The books of my life'-column features Death and the Penguin-author Andrey Kurkov: ‘At 17, I got my hands on an illegal copy of The Gulag Archipelago’.
Among his responses:
My favourite book growing up
(This is also the book he selected for: "The book I could never read again".)
Martin Eden by Jack London.
The main character’s dream of becoming a writer -- his tremendously strong will -- was probably what captivated me most.
And:
The book that made me want to be a writer
Conveniently, New York Review Books is bringing out a translation of Goat Song in May; see their publicity page, or pre-order your copy at Amazon.com, Bookshop.org, or Amazon.co.uk
Goat Song by the Russian poet and novelist Konstantin Vaginov.
Banned in the USSR, it was given to me by an American professor of literature who, when I was about 19, visited the university in Kyiv where I was studying English and French.
You'll find traces of Goat Song in my novel The Silver Bone.
The Aesthetics of Resistance - the play
With the third volume of Peter Weiss' The Aesthetics of Resistance finally coming out in English later this month -- 25 March; mark your calendars ! see the Duke University Press publicity page -- it's worth noting that there is a French stage-version, L'Esthétique de la résistance, which, conveniently is being revived at the Théâtre National de l'Odéon, running today through the sixteenth -- see their publicity page.
Play-time is three hours and twenty minutes, with two intermissions extending the whole to four hours.
