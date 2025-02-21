the Literary Saloon at the Complete Review

|
the
Literary Saloon
the literary
weblog
at the
complete review
the weblog
about the saloon
support the site
archive
to e-mail us:
literary weblogs:
Books, Inq.
Bookninja
BookRiot
Critical Mass
Guardian Books
The Millions
MobyLives
NewPages Weblog
Omnivoracious
Page-Turner
PowellsBooks.Blog
Three Percent
Perlentaucher
Rép. des livres
Arts & Letters Daily
Bookdwarf
Buzzwords
The Millions
The Rumpus
Two Words
Waggish
See also: links page
|
|
|
|
opinionated commentary on literary matters - from the complete review
The
Literary Saloon
Archive
21 February 2025
21 February:
New World Literature Today | Translating Dazai Osamu | LLMs tracking societal bias
go to weblog
return to main archive
21 February 2025
- Friday
New World Literature Today | Translating Dazai Osamu
LLMs tracking societal bias
New World Literature Today
The March-April issue of World Literature Today is now out.
As always, a lot of good material -- including the extensive book review section.
(Posted by:
M.A.Orthofer)
- permanent link -
Translating Dazai Osamu
At Counter Craft Lincoln Michel has a Q & A with the translator, in 'On translating comedy, men as erratic and emotional creatures, and "the original bad boy of modern Japanese fiction"', in Processing: How Sam Bett Translated Osamu Dazai.
Bett's translation of Dazai's The Beggar Student is just out -- see the New Directions publicity page --; the only Dazai under review at the complete review is A Shameful Life.
(Posted by:
M.A.Orthofer)
- permanent link -
LLMs tracking societal bias
In New Scientist Matthew Sparkes reports on how AI trained on novels tracks how racist and sexist biases have evolved (paywalled) -- reporting on the recent paper Fine-Tuned LLMs are “Time Capsules” for Tracking Societal Bias Through Books (warning ! dreaded pdf format ! there's also an version) by Sangmitra Madhusudan, Robert Morabito, Skye Reid, Nikta Gohari Sadr, and Ali Emami
Hardly surprising, but interesting nevertheless.
(Posted by:
M.A.Orthofer)
- permanent link -
previous entries (11 - 20 February 2025)
archive index
- search the site -
- return to top of the page -
© 2025 the complete review
Main | the New | the Best | the Rest | Review Index | Links