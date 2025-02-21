the Literary Saloon at the Complete Review

the
21 February 2025

21 February: New World Literature Today | Translating Dazai Osamu | LLMs tracking societal bias


21 February 2025 - Friday

New World Literature Today | Translating Dazai Osamu
LLMs tracking societal bias

       New World Literature Today

       The March-April issue of World Literature Today is now out.
       As always, a lot of good material -- including the extensive book review section.

(Posted by: M.A.Orthofer)    - permanent link -


       Translating Dazai Osamu

       At Counter Craft Lincoln Michel has a Q & A with the translator, in 'On translating comedy, men as erratic and emotional creatures, and "the original bad boy of modern Japanese fiction"', in Processing: How Sam Bett Translated Osamu Dazai.
       Bett's translation of Dazai's The Beggar Student is just out -- see the New Directions publicity page --; the only Dazai under review at the complete review is A Shameful Life.

(Posted by: M.A.Orthofer)    - permanent link -


       LLMs tracking societal bias

       In New Scientist Matthew Sparkes reports on how AI trained on novels tracks how racist and sexist biases have evolved (paywalled) -- reporting on the recent paper Fine-Tuned LLMs are “Time Capsules” for Tracking Societal Bias Through Books (warning ! dreaded pdf format ! there's also an version) by Sangmitra Madhusudan, Robert Morabito, Skye Reid, Nikta Gohari Sadr, and Ali Emami
       Hardly surprising, but interesting nevertheless.

(Posted by: M.A.Orthofer)    - permanent link -


