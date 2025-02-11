the Literary Saloon at the Complete Review

|
11 February 2025
Amitav Ghosh Q & A
Amitav Ghosh Q & A
In The Indian Express Cherry Gupta has a Q & A with the The Glass Palace-author, in Amitav Ghosh on the Salman Rushdie attack: ‘Horrified yet awed by his resilience; we’ve forgotten our shared humanity’.
Among his responses:
The lines between fiction, non-fiction, and poetry are becoming increasingly blurred, and I believe this is a healthy development.
In my work, I often find myself blending different genres, drawing on elements of history, memoirs, and even travel writing.
These hybrid forms allow for greater flexibility, greater freedom to explore different modes of expression, and engagement with the world in more nuanced and multifaceted ways.
(Posted by:
M.A.Orthofer)
