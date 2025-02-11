the
Literary Saloon

the literary
weblog at the
complete review

the weblog

about the saloon

support the site

archive

cr
crQ
crF

RSS

Twitter

Bluesky

to e-mail us:

literary weblogs:

  Books, Inq.
  Bookninja
  BookRiot
  Critical Mass
  Guardian Books
  The Millions
  MobyLives
  NewPages Weblog
  Omnivoracious
  Page-Turner
  PowellsBooks.Blog
  Three Percent

  Perlentaucher
  Rép. des livres

  Arts & Letters Daily
  Bookdwarf
  Buzzwords
  The Millions
  The Rumpus
  Two Words
  Waggish

  See also: links page



the Literary Saloon at the Complete Review
opinionated commentary on literary matters - from the complete review

The Literary Saloon Archive

11 February 2025

11 February: Amitav Ghosh Q & A


go to weblog

return to main archive


11 February 2025 - Tuesday

Amitav Ghosh Q & A

       Amitav Ghosh Q & A

       In The Indian Express Cherry Gupta has a Q & A with the The Glass Palace-author, in Amitav Ghosh on the Salman Rushdie attack: ‘Horrified yet awed by his resilience; we’ve forgotten our shared humanity’.
       Among his responses:
The lines between fiction, non-fiction, and poetry are becoming increasingly blurred, and I believe this is a healthy development. In my work, I often find myself blending different genres, drawing on elements of history, memoirs, and even travel writing. These hybrid forms allow for greater flexibility, greater freedom to explore different modes of expression, and engagement with the world in more nuanced and multifaceted ways.

(Posted by: M.A.Orthofer)    - permanent link -


previous entries (1 - 10 February 2025)

archive index

- search the site -

- return to top of the page -

© 2025 the complete review

the Complete Review
Main | the New | the Best | the Rest | Review Index | Links