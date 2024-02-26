Trying to meet all your book preview and review needs.



Maqroll's Prayer



by

Álvaro Mutis



general information | our review | links | about the author

and Other Poems

A selection of poems, but not the entire collection, Summa de Maqroll el Gaviero

Translations by Chris Andrews, Edith Grossman, and Alastair Reid

This is (mostly) a bilingual edition, with the English translations of the poems facing the Spanish originals; several of the pieces are, however, presented solely in English translation

Our Assessment:



B+ : impressive and interesting variety

See our review for fuller assessment.

The complete review 's Review :

Álvaro Mutis is best known in translation for his series of novels featuring 'Maqroll the Gaviero', starting with The Snow of the Admiral (and all conveniently collected in the single-volume The Adventures and Misadventures of Maqroll (New York Review Books)), but Maqroll first featured in Mutis' poetry, beginning much earlier. Maqroll's Prayer collects many (but, alas, apparently not all) of his poems written between 1947 and 1986, presented mostly in the order of their original appearance. This is also a bilingual edition, with the Spanish originals facing the English translations -- though there are several pieces that are essentially prose-poems which are presented only in English translation.

Among the poems is 'The Snow of the Admiral' -- a precursor (if very different in presentation) to the novel and the start of the series. It opens:

Soy el desordenado hacedor de las más escondidas rutas, de los más secretos atracaderos. De su inutilidad y de su ignota ubicación se nutren mis días.



I am the disordered creator of the most obscure routes, the most secret moorings. Their uselessness, their undiscovered location are what feed my days.

[Pasados los días El Gaviero inició, sin propósito deliberado, un examen de su vida, un catálogo de sus miserias y errores, de sus precarias dichas y de sus ofuscadas pasiones. Se propuso ahondar en esta tarea y lo logró en forma tan completa y desoladora que llegó a despojarse por entero de ese ser que lo había acompañado toda su vida y al que le ocurrieron todas estas lacerias y trabajos.]



The days passed, and with no particular purpose in mind the Gaviero began an examination of his life, a catalogue of his miseries, his mistakes, his precarious joys and confused passions. He resolved to go deep into this task, and his success was so thorough and devastating that he rid himself completely of the self who had accompanied him all his life, the one who had suffered all the pain and difficulty.

[The Spanish original of this piece is not included in this volume.]

Ninguno de nuestros sueños, ni la más tenebrosa de nuestras pesadillas, es superior a la suma total de fracasos que componen nuestro destino.



Not one of our dreams, not even our most sinister nightmare, can surpass the sum total of failures that constitute our destiny.

Busquemos las palabras más antiguas, las más frescas y pulidas formas del lenguaje, con ellas debe decirse el último acto. Con ellas diremos el adiós a un mundo que se hunde en el caos definitivo y extraño del futuro.



Let us search for the most ancient words, the freshest and most polished forms of language, the final act should be spoken with them. With them we shall say goodbye to a world that sinks into the definitive, strange chaos of the future.

Buscar e inventar de nuevo. Aún queda tiempo. Bien poco, es cierto, pero es menester aprovecharlo.



To seek and invent again. There is still time. Very little, it is true, but we must use it to our advantage.

- M.A.Orthofer, 26 February 2024

:

About the Author :

Colombian author Álvaro Mutis (1923-2013) was awarded both the Cervantes Prize and the Neustadt International Prize for Literature.

