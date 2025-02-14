|
The Magpie at Night
Translator Wendy Chen's Introduction offers a useful overview of and introduction to twelfth-century Chinese poet Li Qingzhao (and while the poetry here is what's of primary interest, her life-story, as summarized by Chen, is also fascinating).
Despite only a small part of her work surviving -- as this slim 'complete poems'-collection suggests -- Chen reports that: "she is considered the greatest woman poet in Chinese history", renowned especially for her ci poetry ("lyrics set to music").
(M)odern day estimations of how many of her poems remain can vary widely depending on their source texts: anywhere from forty to eighty or more. In this collection, I have chosen to translated work whose attribution to Li Qingzhao is commonly accepted. I have included her ci, shi, and surviving fragments of other poetry.The Magpie at Night collects 40 ci, 14 shi, and 18 fragments.
Almost all Li Qingzhao's verse is very succinct -- hence Chen noting that she: "has been hailed for her intense Dickinsonian clarity and vision" -- and so also some of the very short fragments are among the most powerful bits in the collection:
Idle, I have doubts numerousOr:
These silk robes have consumedOr the one from which Chen takes the title of this collection:
The feelings I make into poemsA sense of a strong, in many ways independent woman comes through in much of the poetry, as also in the nice summing-up in 'Emotions' (for 作诗谢绝聊闭门):
I compose poems, refuse talk,That poem then closes also revealingly:
Within stillness, I encounter my true selves:(Such naming is, of course hard to translate; the earlier Kenneth Rexroth-Ling Chung translation (Li Ch'ing-Chao: Complete Poems) went for: "I find my most trustworthy friends in solitude: Mr. Nonexistence and Scholar No Such" (for: 静中吾乃得至交，乌有先生子虚子).)
There's a fair amount of drinking going on here: Li Qingzhao enjoys her wine, from the first poem here ('As in a Dream'), where they were: "So drunk, we could not find / Our way back", to her acknowledging (in 'The Maiden Singer's Charms') times when: "I sober up / from the heady wine". Only the intoxication of poetry can compete -- as she also asks (in 'Butterflies Long for the Flowers'):
Who will drink with meChen captures the melancholy tinges nicely, as in (from 'Silk Washing Stream', for 梨花欲谢恐难禁):
The pear blossoms wantSo also among the sentiments Li Qingzhao addresses is that of the inevitable passing of time and the loss of the past and the moments and feelings from the past. In 'Southern Song' she concludes:
The weather is the same as before,And similarly, in 'By Chance' she notes:
Fifteen years ago,Given how slim the collection is -- and how pithy most of the the poetry is --, it is a shame that the edition isn't a bilingual one, with the Chinese text facing the translations. Even those without any Chinese may be interested to see, for example, the original of the beginning of 'Slow Notes':
寻寻觅觅，冷冷清清，凄凄惨惨戚戚。(This poem also closes nicely, with: "how could one word — "sorrow" — / ever be enough?" (怎一个愁字了得！).)
This poem can also serve as a good comparison with the earlier Kenneth Rexroth-Ling Chung translation, where they have it:
Search. Search. Seek. Seek.While the final line there is:
How can I drive off this word —Chen's Li Qingzhao presents herself quite differently than the one in the Rexroth-Ling Chung translation, as, for example, 'Complaint against a Prince' also suggests, where:
My resentment never ends.The emotions Rexroth-Ling Chung suggest (in 'Spring Ends II') are presented rather differently:
My sorrow is drawn out, endless as silk floss.Certainly, Chen's version seems closer to the more seething spirit of the original -- 恨绵绵。多情自是多沾惹。 -- here and generally.
The majority of the poems in the collection are ci, set to specific songs (tunes), and of course this element is entirely lost to the contemporary reader-in-English-translation. But Li Qingzhao's verse holds up well on its own -- also in translation, with Chen's renderings reading well.
There is also a quite extensive section of Notes at the end (though references are not marked in the text itself -- no distracting numbering or asterisks), offering information about various mentions in the poems (as well as the Chinese characters for these -- making it all the more confusing why the Chinese originals of the poems aren't included in their entirety) --, though it's a somewhat hit and miss selection (i.e. many references are not elucidated -- though given how referential classical Chinese poetry is, one can understand (some of) the restraint) -- and some of the explanation-choices seem unnecessary and/or odd (grind bricks of jade tea is annotated: "This refers to the act of grinding blocks of tea leaves into powder in order to make tea"; horn -- where it's pretty obvious that it is the instrument -- is annotated: "A bugle-like instrument used in the army")). Still, the presentation of the corresponding Chinese characters is helpful. Less helpful is that there is no corresponding mention of the page-numbers that the Notes refer to, just the titles of the poems (and the line numbers of the references; somewhat helpful, but the lines in the poems themselves are not numbered ...) -- making them harder than they should be to use, especially since there are not notes for all the poems, so it can be hard to keep track/figure out where notes to a specific poem appear.
Li Qingzhao is certainly a poet worth knowing, showing even in the little that remains of her work both good variety and some very fine writing. Chen's are fine renderings of the verse, and her Introduction is also very useful, making this a welcome edition -- and also something of an advance on the earlier Kenneth Rexroth-Ling Chung edition.
- M.A.Orthofer, 14 February 2025
Chinese poet Li Qingzhao (李清照) lived around 1084 to 1151.
