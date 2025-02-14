Trying to meet all your book preview and review needs.



the complete review - poetry

The Magpie at Night



by

Li Qingzhao



general information | review summaries | our review | links | about the author

The Complete Poems of Li Qingzhao (1084-1151)

Translated and with an Introduction by Wendy Chen

Previously translated by Kenneth Rexroth and Ling Chung as Li Ch'ing-Chao: Complete Poems (1979) and by Jiaosheng Wan as The Complete Ci-poems of Li Qingzhao (1989)

Our Assessment:



B : solid edition of the works of a significant poet

See our review for fuller assessment.

Review Summaries Source Rating Date Reviewer CLEAR* . (3:1) 7/1981 A.J.Palandri CLEAR* . (13) 12/1991 Ch'iu-ti Judy Liu The Hudson Review* . Winter/1980-1 Dana Gioia World Lit. Today* . Winter/1981 Russell McLeod

(* review of a different translation)

From the Reviews :

"Misrepresentations and misleading secondary readings of this kind needed to be pointed out so that the reader may be forewarned that the erotomania is typical of Rexroth but alien to the Sung woman poet, however unconventional she might have appeared to her contemporaries. Ever since Freudian psychology made its inroad into literary criticism, erotic speculation and interpretations have come into vogue among translators as wel as creative writers. With the ideal combination of Rexroth's poetic talent and Ling Chung's knowledge of Chinese, their translations should recapture the aesthetic quality of the original faithfully and accurately, without having to resort to Freudian interpretation for added attraction." - Angela Jung Palandri, Chinese Literature: Essays, Articles, Reviews





"Unlike Rexroth and Chung's translations, which are intended for the general public, Wang's rendition presents scholarly value through his attention to details and language. In general, Wang prefers an English style more akin to that of the nineteenth century than that of the present. His reading of the Chinese is overall reliable; however, a tendency to paraphrase the original lines makes his translations sound verbose. Wang's scrupulousness, bordering on timidity, sometimes leads the reader astray from the immediate charm of Li Qingzhao's voice." - Ch'iu-ti Judy Liu, Chinese Literature: Essays, Articles, Reviews





"As always, Rexroth's versions from the Chinese, (done in collaboration with Ling Chung) are graceful and moving. Occasionally one hears his own voice overlap with the poet's and produce lines which seem exceptionally personal" - Dana Gioia, The Hudson Review





"Rexroth and Chung's book is intended for a general audience. Specialists will want to argue about some of the translations, but they are adequate as introductions to the originals. There is a full set of notes at the back and a biographical sketch. One needs the notes especially to make out the meaning of several poems filled with historical allusions." - Russell McLeod, World Literature Today

The complete review 's Review :

Translator Wendy Chen's Introduction offers a useful overview of and introduction to twelfth-century Chinese poet Li Qingzhao (and while the poetry here is what's of primary interest, her life-story, as summarized by Chen, is also fascinating). Despite only a small part of her work surviving -- as this slim 'complete poems'-collection suggests -- Chen reports that: "she is considered the greatest woman poet in Chinese history", renowned especially for her ci poetry ("lyrics set to music").

As Chen explains:

(M)odern day estimations of how many of her poems remain can vary widely depending on their source texts: anywhere from forty to eighty or more. In this collection, I have chosen to translated work whose attribution to Li Qingzhao is commonly accepted. I have included her ci, shi, and surviving fragments of other poetry.

Idle, I have doubts numerous

as moonbeams

These silk robes have consumed

all the fragrances from that time.

The feelings I make into poems

are like the magpie at night,

circling three times, unable to settle.

I compose poems, refuse talk,

shut my door.

Within stillness, I encounter my true selves:

Mr. Nonexistent, Sir Void.

Who will drink with me

from wine and poems ?

The pear blossoms want

to wither



I fear

I cannot stop them.

The weather is the same as before,

my clothes the same.

Only I have changed.

Fifteen years ago,

by flowers under the moon,



we composed poems together,

admiring the blooms.



Tonight, the flowers and moon

are exactly the same.



But how could my feelings

be like before ?

寻寻觅觅，冷冷清清，凄凄惨惨戚戚。

乍暖还寒时候，最难将息。



Searching, searching. Seeking, seeking.

Cold, cold. Bleak. Bleak.

Icy, icy. Misery, misery. Grief, grief.



Sudden warmth.

But still, it is the cold season —

the hardest time to find peace.

Search. Search. Seek. Seek.

Cold. Cold. Clear. Clear.

Sorrow. Sorrow. Pain. Pain.

Hot flashes. Sudden chills.

Stabbing pains. Slow agonies.

I can find no peace.

How can I drive off this word —

Hopelessness ?

My resentment never ends.



The more I feel,

the more I am provoked.

My sorrow is drawn out, endless as silk floss.



Too much passion results in too many entanglements.

- M.A.Orthofer, 14 February 2025

(* review of a different translation)

About the Author :

Chinese poet Li Qingzhao (李清照) lived around 1084 to 1151.

