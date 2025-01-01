the Literary Saloon at the Complete Review

|
1 February 2025
Jenny Erpenbeck Q & A
In The Indian Express Aishwarya Khosla has a Q & A with the author at the Jaipur Literature Festival, in ‘All already in the Mahabharata’: Booker Prize winner Jenny Erpenbeck on war and human struggles.
M.A.Orthofer)
Book market 2024: UK
The Bookseller has a couple of (presumably paywalled ?) 'Reviews of the Year' (2024), including for fiction sales and non-fiction sales in the UK in 2024.
Non-fiction sales (as counted by BookScan) were down 6.3% by volume and 4.9% by value.
Meanwhile, fiction sales were up 6.2% by volume and 9.8% by value.
Of the top fourteen fiction categories twelve saw increases, with declines only in the categories: 'Graphic Novels: General' and 'War Fiction'.
Meanwhile, 'Science Fiction and Fantasy' was up 41.35 -- a "TikTok/romantasy-aided" leap, apparently.
I was surprised to see that the top non-fiction category was 'Food and Drink: General' -- generating almost twice as much cash as the also surprising runner-up, 'Travel and Holiday Guides: General'.
M.A.Orthofer)
Book market 2024: Austria
The Hauptverband des Österreichischen Buchhandels has issued an overview (warning ! dreaded pdf format !) of the Austrian book market in 2024 -- albeit avoiding revealing a lot of the actual numbers.
They do reveal that sales were up 3.1%, with turnover up 4.75.
'Belletristik' -- basically, trade fiction -- turnover was up 9.7%.
The Austrian market did better than the Swiss (1.3% more books sold) and German (1.7% fewer sales -- though turnover was up .8%, thanks to higher prices).
The average price for a book was €16.27 -- up 1.5%, which was considerably less than the rate of inflation.
M.A.Orthofer)
