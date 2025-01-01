the
the Literary Saloon at the Complete Review
opinionated commentary on literary matters - from the complete review

The Literary Saloon Archive

1 February 2025

1 February: Jenny Erpenbeck Q & A | Book markets 2024: UK - Austria


1 February 2025 - Saturday

Jenny Erpenbeck Q & A | Book markets 2024: UK - Austria

       Jenny Erpenbeck Q & A

       In The Indian Express Aishwarya Khosla has a Q & A with the author at the Jaipur Literature Festival, in ‘All already in the Mahabharata’: Booker Prize winner Jenny Erpenbeck on war and human struggles.

(Posted by: M.A.Orthofer)    - permanent link -


       Book market 2024: UK

       The Bookseller has a couple of (presumably paywalled ?) 'Reviews of the Year' (2024), including for fiction sales and non-fiction sales in the UK in 2024.
       Non-fiction sales (as counted by BookScan) were down 6.3% by volume and 4.9% by value. Meanwhile, fiction sales were up 6.2% by volume and 9.8% by value.
       Of the top fourteen fiction categories twelve saw increases, with declines only in the categories: 'Graphic Novels: General' and 'War Fiction'. Meanwhile, 'Science Fiction and Fantasy' was up 41.35 -- a "TikTok/romantasy-aided" leap, apparently.
       I was surprised to see that the top non-fiction category was 'Food and Drink: General' -- generating almost twice as much cash as the also surprising runner-up, 'Travel and Holiday Guides: General'.

(Posted by: M.A.Orthofer)    - permanent link -


       Book market 2024: Austria

       The Hauptverband des Österreichischen Buchhandels has issued an overview (warning ! dreaded pdf format !) of the Austrian book market in 2024 -- albeit avoiding revealing a lot of the actual numbers.
       They do reveal that sales were up 3.1%, with turnover up 4.75.
       'Belletristik' -- basically, trade fiction -- turnover was up 9.7%.
       The Austrian market did better than the Swiss (1.3% more books sold) and German (1.7% fewer sales -- though turnover was up .8%, thanks to higher prices).
       The average price for a book was €16.27 -- up 1.5%, which was considerably less than the rate of inflation.

(Posted by: M.A.Orthofer)    - permanent link -


